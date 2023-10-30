Clippers finalizing deal to acquire James Harden in trade with 76ers

As teams with NBA title ambitions in Milwaukee and Boston fortified their rosters in recent weeks and days, the Clippers arrived at training camp with a roster virtually unchanged from the end of last season.

That began to change late Monday, when after months of discussions with Philadelphia, the Clippers and 76ers began to move toward finalizing a trade that would see All-Star guard James Harden land in Los Angeles, according to people with knowledge of the discussions not authorized to disclose them publicly.

The Clippers would also acquire veteran forward P.J. Tucker in the trade while sending to Philadelphia forwards Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Marcus Morris Sr.

The move was made with obvious championship intentions — the hope of team owner Steve Ballmer and team president Lawrence Frank that Harden’s future Hall of Fame credentials and playmaking would complement Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and can bring the Clippers their long-sought first NBA title. A smooth ending is hardly assured.

In 2021 Harden asked out of Houston, the franchise where he’d blossomed into the 2017-18 league most valuable player. Two seasons ago, he asked out of Brooklyn. In late June he asked out of Philadelphia when a long-term contract offer to his liking never came. The 34-year-old Harden will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

The trade ends a campaign of discomfort waged by Harden against the 76ers since June, when he opted into the final season of his contract, worth $35.6 million, with the demand of being traded and with the Clippers his preferred destination. When talks between the 76ers and interested teams, including the Clippers, fell short of Philadelphia’s stated and steep asking price of either a star to pair with 76ers center Joel Embiid or assets that could held the 76ers eventually acquire such a talent, Harden’s frustration went public.

In August, Harden was in China on a tour with Adidas when he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” For that, the league docked Harden $100,000. This was Harden going against Morey, the executive who had aided his rise to superstardom a decade earlier by trading for the Oklahoma City sixth man and orienting Houston’s franchise around his every wish and jump shot.

But that relationship didn’t keep Harden from holding back. In September, shortly before Philadelphia opened training camp, a video appeared on TikTok that showed Harden partying in Houston while a woman held a sign reading “Daryl Morey is a Liar.” Harden did not appear at Philadelphia’s media day Monday nor at its first practice Tuesday before attending Wednesday’s second day of practices.

Though the Clippers were Harden’s understood preference, the Clippers were hardly in a Harden-or-bust philosophy. When coveted defender Jrue Holiday became available in a trade from Milwaukee to Portland, the Clippers tried to pry him from Portland. Some within the team believed the team came extremely close to winning the bidding war for Holiday, but Holiday ultimately went to Boston.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Harden joining the Clippers.