NBA: Kyrie Irving, LeBron James sit and the Cavaliers are routed

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat blew out the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-92, on Saturday night in Miami.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for Cleveland, both getting the night off to rest. The Cavaliers fell to 0-5 this season when James isn’t in the lineup, and continue to be without two other would-be starters in Kevin Love and J.R. Smith, both still recovering from surgeries. Newly signed center Andrew Bogut also wasn’t with the team.

Tyler Johnson scored 17 points for the Heat, who won for the 18th time in 22 games. Channing Frye scored 21 points and Kyle Korver had 15 for the Cavaliers, who have lost their last 12 games in Miami.

at San Antonio 97, Minnesota 90 (OT): Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs overcame a listless start to win their seventh straight and clinch a playoff spot for the 20th consecutive season. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

at Houston 123, Memphis 108: James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 for the Rockets, who built a big lead in the third quarter and coasted to victory. Eric Gordon added 18 points, making six of Houston’s 18 three-pointers. Mike Conley had 23 points for the Grizzlies.

at Milwaukee 101, Toronto 94: Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 to propel the Bucks, who had lost seven straight to the Raptors. Serge Ibaka had 19 points for Toronto, but All-Star DeMar DeRozan scored only 11.

Charlotte 112, at Denver 102: Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Nicolas Batum had 21 points and eight assists, and the Hornets concluded a seven-game trip with an impressive win over the Nuggets, who got 31 points and 14 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

at Portland 130, Brooklyn 116: C.J. McCollum had 31 points to help the Trail Blazers outscore the Nets. Brook Lopez finished with 26 points for Brooklyn.

Detroit 136, at Philadelphia 106: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 of his 26 points during a dominating third quarter by the Pistons, who set a season high for points and solidified their hold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Clippers 101, at Chicago 91