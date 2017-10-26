NBA: Al Horford and the Celtics ruin the Bucks' part

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted to play a game in the aging arena where the team got its start to celebrate the franchise's half-century in existence.

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics spoiled the party.

Horford had 27 points and nine rebounds, held league scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo in check for long stretches and made consecutive three-point shots late in the third quarter Thursday night, helping the Celtics to a 96-89 victory at Milwaukee.

“He was great on both ends of the floor,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He guarded Giannis a large part of the night and I thought did a great job on him and then he obviously hit the big threes.”

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists for the Celtics, who lost at Boston this month.

The game was played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, which served as the Bucks' home from 1968 until the team moved into the Bradley Center in 1988. The Bucks chose to play one game this season at the 11,000-seat arena to mark the team's 50th anniversary. The Bucks will move into a new arena next season.

Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, 11 below his average coming into the game. He scored only 11 in the first half before matching that total in the third quarter.

at Chicago 91, Atlanta 86: Lauri Markkanen scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, including a key three-point basket with 48.5 seconds to play, and the Bulls won for the first time. The rookie also took 12 rebounds, leading a dominant rebounding effort for the Bulls. Robin Lopez had 16 points and eight rebounds and reserve David Nwaba finished with 15 and 11. Marco Belinelli made five three-point shots and scored 23 points for Atlanta, which closed out a 1-4 trip — the longest in franchise history to open a season.

at Memphis 96, Dallas 91: Marc Gasol had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mike Conley added 22 points and the Grizzlies held on to avenge Wednesday night’s loss at Dallas. Memphis held a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but the Mavericks cut into the lead behind Wesley Matthews, who made four three-point shots in the quarter and finished with 18 points.

New Orleans 114, at Sacramento 106: DeMarcus Cousins torched his former team for 41 points and 23 rebounds, making 14 of 25 shots and 10 of 12 free throws.

Clippers 104, at Portland 103