NBA: Jrue Holiday’s 36 points spark the Pelicans

Houston 119, at Denver 114 James Harden had 41 points and eight rebounds, Chris Paul scored 23 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Sunday night for their 12th consecutive victory. The Rockets are 21-4 since Dec. 29. They are outscoring opponents by an average of 12.5 points during the winning streak. The five-point victory over Denver was their closest game during the streak.