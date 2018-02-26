NBA: Jrue Holiday’s 36 points spark the Pelicans

Jrue Holiday scored 36 points, 28 in the second half, to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 123-121 overtime victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Pelicans, who got 27 points and 13 rebounds from Anthony Davis.
The Pelicans trailed by 18 points early in the second half but outscored Milwaukee 38-19 in the third quarter.
Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks.
Rajon Rondo made a three-point basket from the right wing as the 24-second clock was about to expire to give the Pelicans a 123-119 lead with 1 minute 25 seconds to play in overtime.
Middleton trimmed the deficit to 123-121 with 1:09 left. His shot to potentially tie the score was blocked by Nikola Mirotic with 34 seconds left.
Houston 119, at Denver 114 James Harden had 41 points and eight rebounds, Chris Paul scored 23 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Sunday night for their 12th consecutive victory. The Rockets are 21-4 since Dec. 29. They are outscoring opponents by an average of 12.5 points during the winning streak. The five-point victory over Denver was their closest game during the streak.
San Antonio 110, at Cleveland 94: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points, Danny Green had 22 and the Spurs ended a losing streak at four games. Green made five three-point baskets. LeBron James had 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers, who are 3-2 since overhauling their roster with three trades.
at Charlotte 114, Detroit 98: Dwight Howard had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 17 points and the Hornets won their fourth game in a row. The Hornets bench outscored the Pistons reserves 51-28. Blake Griffin scored 20 points for the Pistons, who have lost five of six games.
at Washington 109, Philadelphia 94: Otto Porter scored 24 points, Bradley Beal had 23 and the Wizards cruised behind a dominant second quarter for their eighth home victory in a row over the 76ers. Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The Wizards outscored the 76ers 37-20 in the second quarter to build a 67-48 lead by halftime.