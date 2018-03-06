NBA: Larry Nance Jr. impresses in first start with team

LeBron James scored 31 points in three quarters and Larry Nance Jr. reached career highs in points and rebounds in his first start for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 112-90 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The Cavaliers built a big lead and were able to rest James the entire fourth quarter. Nance had 22 points and 15 rebounds as Cleveland went 2-3 on a disappointing home stand.
Blake Griffin scored 25 for the Pistons, who lost their ninth straight road game.
at Indiana 92, Milwaukee 89: Bojan Bogdanovic tied his season high with 29 points and grabbed a key jump ball late to lift the Pacers over the Bucks.
at Miami 125, Phoenix 103: Hassan Whiteside had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Goran Dragic scored 17 and the Heat moved into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference by topping the Suns.
Boston 105, at Chicago 89: Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, and the Celtics pounded the Bulls even though Kyrie Irving sat out because of a sore left knee.
at Utah 94, Orlando 80: Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Jazz over the Magic. Gobert made nine of 10 attempts.
at San Antonio 100, Memphis 98: Tony Parker had 23 points, sparking the Spurs to a needed win over the Grizzlies.
Portland 108, at Lakers 103