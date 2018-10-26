NBA: Celtics storm back, top winless Thunder

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kyrie Irving had 15 points and five assists, and the visiting Boston Celtics rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the winless Oklahoma City Thunder 101-95 on Thursday night.
Boston hit seven of its first 10 three-pointers in the third quarter to trim Oklahoma City’s lead to 70-64. At one point, Horford made three three-pointers in 41 seconds. The Celtics finished on a 16-1 run.
“It felt really good,” Horford said. “Before the second quarter ended, Kyrie looked at me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to set the tone. We have to be more aggressive.’ He was right.”
at Detroit 110, Cleveland 103: Andre Drummond had 26 points and 22 rebounds to help the Pistons improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Blake Griffin scored 26 points.
Portland 128, at Orlando 114: After struggling in the first half, Damian Lillard made 11 of 15 shots in the last two quarters and had 41 points overall to lift the Trail Blazers. The Magic shot 50% from the field and made 12 three-pointers.
at Lakers 121, Denver 114