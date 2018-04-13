NBA playoff preview: LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers must shut up the doubters once again

Outlook: Among playoff teams, only Golden State's backcourt has started together as long as Toronto's Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and Washington's John Wall and Bradley Beal. This is proving ground for Lowry and DeRozan after fading in past postseasons, including Toronto's nine-game losing streak in series openers. Toronto maintains leads without them better because its revamped offense increased three-pointers and decreased isolation play. The Raptors boast a top-five offense and defense with the East's most blocked shots. Washington lost 14 of its final 21 games but went 2-2 in games with Wall, who came back from injury and shook off two months of rust to average 28.5 points and 13.0 assists in the final two games. The Wizards are talented and experienced enough to win a first-round series for the fifth time in six years.