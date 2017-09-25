NBA: Isaiah Thomas expected to play by January

Isaiah Thomas could be running the point for the Cleveland Cavaliers by the end of the year.

The all-star point guard, acquired from Boston this summer in a blockbuster trade, has made progress with his hip injury, and the Cavs expect him to be playing games by January.

Thomas has begun running and doing on-court activities as he rehabilitates the injury, which prematurely ended his postseason with the Celtics. Cleveland acquired him in a trade that sent all-star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston, its biggest challenger in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas doesn’t need surgery. While he gets healthy, Derrick Rose, another summer acquisition, will start at point guard.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points last season for the Celtics, who sent him along with forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland.

Etc.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who can opt out of his contract next summer, said that Oklahoma City is where he wants to be and he is “happy” about the offseason additions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. “I love it here,” said Westbrook, who was MVP of the league last season. “I like where I’m at, and I like where our team is at.” Westbrook said he hasn’t signed an extension because of the birth of his son and a busy travel schedule, and the situation has tempered some of the excitement building around the team. He has until Oct. 16 to ink a contract that would be worth more than $200 million.

::

Dwyane Wade is about to become a free agent, and he’s hoping that doesn’t last for long. Wade, who agreed to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, reportedly is considering several options, including a potential return to Miami or a reunion with LeBron James in Cleveland.