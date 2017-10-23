NBA notes: Stephen Curry fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece toward official

Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during the final minute of Golden State's loss at Memphis on Saturday night.

Teammate Andre Iguodala received a $15,000 fine for his response and “verbally abusing a game official” late in the 111-101 loss that sent the defending NBA champions to a 1-2 start.

The NBA announced the penalties Monday, when the Warriors were set to play at Dallas to conclude their three-game road trip. Curry knew he faced a stiff fine, saying after the game, “My pockets will be a lot lighter for sure.”

Curry became angry because he thought he was fouled on a lay-in with 43.1 seconds left. Kevin Durant also was ejected following the play.

Late Saturday, Curry tweeted: “No excuse for that! Gotta remember who I am playing for”

Wade to come off bench

Struggling through three games, Dwyane Wade asked the Cavaliers to take him out of the starting lineup.

Wade is averaging just 5.7 points and shooting 28 percent in his first season with Cleveland. The 35-year-old guard feels it's best for the team if he comes off the bench. J.R. Smith will return to the starting lineup after being bumped to the second team by Wade.

Coach Tyronn Lue praised Wade's selflessness as “big time.” He lauded the “future Hall of Famer and a guy that's won three NBA championships” for coming to coach to “see what's best for the team.”

The Cavaliers on Tuesday host Chicago, where Wade spent last season with the Bulls. He has reunited in Cleveland with LeBron James, his teammate for four seasons in Miami.

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside is missing his second consecutive game, sitting out Monday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks with a bruised left knee. Whiteside got hurt in Miami's season-opening loss at Orlando, a game where he finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds. He is listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated before Miami's Wednesday home game with San Antonio. The Hawks are also likely to be without point guard Dennis Schroder, who bruised his left foot in Sunday's loss at Brooklyn. …