NBA notes: DeMarcus Cousins to join Golden State on one-year deal

DeMarcus Cousins agreed Monday to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors for $5.3 million.
The terms were confirmed to the Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.
It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point next season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.
And immediately, Cousins’ soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. “The 3rd splash Brother,” Stephen Curry tweeted.
Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.
Curry to Portland
Free-agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year, $5.6-million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told ESPN.
The deal includes a player option on the second year, sources said.
Curry will join a backcourt rotation with the Blazers that includes All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Curry, 27, had his finest NBA season in 2016-17 with the Dallas Mavericks, only to miss all of last season with a fractured left tibia, which required surgery in February.
Tolliver joining the Timberwolves
Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to one of the nine NBA teams he’s played for during his career.
A person with knowledge of the agreement says Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Timberwolves. The person spoke to The AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the league’s free-agency moratorium is in place until Friday.
James banner coming down, again
The massive LeBron James banner hanging in downtown Cleveland is being removed again following the superstar’s announcement he’s leaving the Cavaliers. The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $154-million contract with the Lakers.
A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week.
Mavericks bring back Mejri
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement to bring back center Salah Mejri on a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $1.6 million.
The 32-year-old from Tunisia is set to be one of the backups to DeAndre Jordan, who has agreed with Dallas on a one-year deal. Jordan’s contract will be for roughly the $24.1 million he was set to make before opting out of his contract with the Clippers.
Hornets dealing
The Charlotte Hornets have signed first-round draft pick Miles Bridges from Michigan State and hired five assistant coaches. Terms of Bridges’ deal were not made available Monday. Bridges, a forward, was a unanimous 2017-18 All-Big Ten first-team selection and second-team All-American selection. The Hornets also signed J.P. Macura, an undrafted guard from Xavier, to a two-way contract. Charlotte announced it has hired Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley as assistant coaches on James Borrego’s staff.
More moves
A person familiar with the decision says the 76ers and JJ Redick have agreed to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal are not known. Redick averaged 17.1 points and shot 42 percent in his first season with the 76ers. ...
The Boston Celtics signed guard Brad Wanamaker, who spent the last seven years playing in Europe. The 6-foot-4 former Pittsburgh Panther averaged 11.5 points for Fenerbahce Ulker last season, when the team won the Turkish league championship and he was named the finals MVP. He is a former European teammate of Celtic Daniel Theis. ...
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, center Nerlens Noel has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple sports reports. ...
Jose Calderon is joining his former coach in Detroit. The veteran guard agreed to a contract with the Pistons, who recently hired former Toronto coach Dwane Casey. ...
Derrick Favors was a top priority for Utah, and the Jazz have succeeded in their quest to retain him. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Favors and the Jazz have come to terms on a two-year contract that could be worth up to $36 million.