Gregg Popovich will not coach the Spurs in Game 3 after passing of his wife

The San Antonio Spurs said Gregg Popovich will not coach the team at home Thursday night in Game 3 against Golden State following the death of his wife.
Ettore Messina, a Spurs assistant since 2014, will coach the team. San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.
The Spurs announced Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. She was 67.
Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. He ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday.
San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford says the team is suffering from a profound loss.
Buford said Erin and Gregg were best friends who were together for 40 years. He says her impact on the tightknit Spurs organization will be felt for years.
Buford also said Popovich has been overwhelmed by the support he's seen from across the NBA.
Embiid doubtful for Game 3
Center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful by the 76ers on Thursday morning, hours before they would face the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.
Embiid practiced Wednesday in Miami and was back on the floor Thursday for the team's game-day shootaround.
"He still remains doubtful," 76ers coach Brett Brown said before the shootaround. "He went through stuff yesterday that was decent. He had a little bit of contact, trying to get used to the mask, felt some bodies."
Embiid has missed Philadelphia's last 10 games while recovering from a concussion and surgery that repaired a fractural orbital bone around his left eye. He's no longer in the NBA's concussion protocol.