NBA notes: Thunder forward Paul George has arthroscopic knee surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George had arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his left knee.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.
George is expected to returning to normal offseason activities in six to eight weeks.
He averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.04 steals and 36.6 minutes in 79 games this season, his first with the Thunder.
Casey honored by fellow coaches
The Toronto Raptors' Dwane Casey was the NBA's best coach this season, according to his peers.
Casey was announced Wednesday as the coach-of-the-year selection by the National Basketball Coaches Association. The award, named for longtime NBCA executive director Michael H. Goldberg, is voted on only by the league's head coaches.
A media panel voted separately for the NBA's Coach of the Year award, which will be announced June 25.
"To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition," Casey said. "I'm also grateful to the talented and dedicated coaching staff I work with every day in Toronto. To be recognized with an award that bears Michael H. Goldberg's name is very special."
The Sacramento Kings have promoted Peja Stojakovic to assistant general manager. General manager Vlade Divac announced the move to put Stojakovic in a role where he will assist in management of player development, talent evaluation and oversight of the team's G League affiliate.