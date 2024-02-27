Paul George to miss Clippers’ game vs. Lakers on Wednesday

Clippers forward Paul George, arguing a call during a loss to Minnesota on Feb. 12, will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday because of an injured left knee.

Clippers All-Star forward Paul George will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Lue said George would not practice Tuesday and would not be available for the Clippers’ home game against the Lakers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

George has missed just only games this season because of injuries.

He is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range.

The Clippers (37-19) are 1-2 since returning to play from the All-Star break, currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.