Paul George to miss Clippers’ game vs. Lakers on Wednesday
Clippers All-Star forward Paul George will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, coach Tyronn Lue said.
Lue said George would not practice Tuesday and would not be available for the Clippers’ home game against the Lakers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
George has missed just only games this season because of injuries.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says the team hasn’t looked like itself since returning from the All-Star break and he’s determined to get things back on track.
He is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range.
The Clippers (37-19) are 1-2 since returning to play from the All-Star break, currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.