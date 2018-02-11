NBA roundup: Warriors beat Spurs 122-105 to give Steve Kerr 250th win

Kerr became the fastest to 250 coaching wins in NBA history, doing so in 302 games. That tops his former coach, Phil Jackson, who reached the mark in 346 games. Yet Kerr, the 2016 NBA Coach of the Year, received 39 victories during a leave of absence following complications from back surgery at the start of the 2015-16 season, when then-top assistant and current Lakers coach Luke Walton coached Golden State.