NBA roundup: Raptors win 11th in a row with 122-115 overtime defeat of Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors are on top of the Eastern Conference and learning how to deal with the view.
DeMar DeRozan made the game-winning basket in overtime and the Raptors rallied to match the longest winning streak in franchise history, topping the Dallas Mavericks 122-115 on Friday for their 11th consecutive victory.
"We make it hard on ourselves," coach Dwane Casey said. "Every team is coming in and giving their best shot. We're learning to be the hunted instead of the hunter."
DeRozan scored 29 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Raptors (52-17) won for the 18th time in 19 games.
"It's cool but I think we're all looking at it like we've got a bigger goal in mind," DeRozan said. "Every game is not going to be pretty but as long as we're figuring out how to win and doing it in the right way, that's all that matters to me."
Kyle Lowry got the night off to rest as the Raptors played the second game of the back-to-back. Toronto won at Indiana on Thursday.
Delon Wright scored 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 14, helping Toronto improve to an NBA-best 29-5 at home.
Dallas had won three of four. Harrison Barnes scored 27 points for the Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 and J.J. Barea 18.
Sacramento 98, at Golden State 93: Buddy Hield made three free throws over the final 27.5 seconds, Willie Cauley-Stein had a late dunk and the Kings won for the second time this season on Golden State's home floor by beating a Warriors team missing its top three scorer.
Hield finished with 22 points off the bench. He also had seven assists and seven rebounds.
Quinn Cook scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting for Golden State, making his initial seven shots and also hitting a career-best five three-pointers after Kevin Durant was lost to a broken rib in a discouraging pregame announcement for the defending champions.
Draymond Green returned from a one-game injury absence to produce 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
at Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 116: Joel Embiid had 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds on his 24th birthday, leading the 76ers to the victory.
J.J. Redick added 23 points and Ben Simmons had 21 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Philadelphia (38-30), which pulled a half-game behind idle Washington for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 21 points for the Nets (21-48), who lost their third straight and 19th in the last 22 games.
Boston 92, at Orlando 83: Terry Rozier and Greg Monroe each scored 17 points, helping the Celtics to the road win.
Boston stopped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.8% from the field. Al Horford had 15 points for the Celtics, and Abdel Nader finished with 11.
Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games. Reserve Shelvin Mack scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Jonathon Simmons and D.J. Augustin had 13 apiece.
Boston opened a 24-point lead early in the second half. Rozier made a pair of three-pointers and Monroe overpowered Nikola Vucevic for another driving layup to make it 62-38 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.