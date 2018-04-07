What's trending this week in the NBA: Jokic strikes, Irving is done and Lue returns

The season's final day will have playoff seeding implications and perhaps decide who makes the playoffs in the West. Denver's game at Minnesota is a potential NBATV addition, especially if the teams are tied for eighth place and Jimmy Butler is back. This Bucks-76ers game also has weight, especially with Milwaukee, Washington and Atlanta perhaps preferring to face No. 2 Boston, without Kyrie Irving, over No. 1 Toronto or the No. 3 seed of either Cleveland or Philadelphia. The Bucks have not won three in a row since early February and fell at home Thursday to Brooklyn. The 76ers remained the NBA's hottest team even after Joel Embiid went out after sustaining a concussion and orbital fracture.