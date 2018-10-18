What we learned from the NBA games on Wednesday night

Most NBA teams kicked off their seasons Wednesday night. Here are some unreasonably quick reactions to what happened.
Anthony Davis isn’t playing around.
The idea that Davis can’t be an MVP candidate is completely flawed. He showed last season that he’s absolutely a lead dog in a pack, and Wednesday night in Houston, he was by far the best player on the court.
New Orleans is kind of a frisky team. One thing that was lost on me was how much Davis could benefit from Julius Randle’s top-notch passing. Add in a red-hot Nikola Mirotic (who the Pelicans stole from the Bulls at the trade deadline last season) and a solid game from Elfrid Payton, and New Orleans was the most impressive team Wednesday night.
Don’t get Kyle Lowry angry
The Toronto Raptors peeved Lowry when they dealt his best friend, DeMar DeRozan, for Kawhi Leonard. Predictably, Leonard was a little rusty in his first game with a new team. But Lowry, not waiting for anyone, was sensational.
Toronto needs both stars to be great to get to where they think they can get. The more they win, the easier it’ll be to get Leonard and Lowry working together.
The rookies will be fine
Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton showed they will have massive impacts on their teams in the second of two games on ESPN Wednesday night.
Devin Booker looked great, but Ayton was more than solid while Doncic struggled with his shot, but both players will make their teams better this season.
Let’s check in on the Timberwolves
Line of the night: Kemba Walker, 41 points, four assists, 15 of 29 FG
Walker had one of his best games ever, going right at Milwaukee all game before a potential game-winning layup rolled off the rim in the final seconds.
Walker, an unrestricted free agent, will be an all-star no matter what team signs him.
Game of the day: Lakers at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
I mean, it IS LeBron James.