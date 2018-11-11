Advertisement

What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 10

Chuck Schilken
By
Nov 11, 2018 | 4:15 AM
Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp (18), Robert Woods (17), Brandin Cooks (12) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) surround running back Todd Gurley (30) after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. (GIna Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald is 14 catches from his 1,282nd reception, which will be a record for most with one team. He’s caught a career-high 13 in one game three times.

Atlanta: Quarterback Matt Ryan is on pace for career highs in passing yards per game (335.6, best in the NFL) and completion percentage (70.8, fourth best).

Carolina: Ejected Thursday night after diving at Ben Roethlisberger’s head, Eric Reid apologized to the Steelers quarterback before being escorted off the field.

Chicago: The Bears have gone 0-10 vs. NFC North foes since a 20-10 win over Minnesota on Oct. 31, 2016. They are 4-21 within the division since the start of the 2014 season.

Dallas: Byron Jones, on shoving Titans players who were celebrating midfield at AT&T Stadium last week: “You overstep the boundaries when you go on the star.”

Detroit: The Lions were held to single digits in points last week, a 24-9 loss to Minnesota, for the first time since a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 18, 2016.

Green Bay: Davante Adams is the only player in team history with five or more catches in each of the first eight games of a season. He had six last week vs. New England.

Minnesota: Dalvin Cook reached 22.07 mph during a 70-yard run last week, the fastest speed by a ballcarrier this year, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

New Orleans: Drew Brees needs three touchdown throws to pass Brett Favre (508) as No. 2 on the all-time list. Dez Bryant was placed on injured reserve.

N.Y. Giants: The Giants are 1-7 for the second straight season. The only other times they’ve had a record that bad or worse after eight games were in 1976 (0-8) and 1980 (1-7).

Philadelphia: If Carson Wentz attempts 30-plus passes and has a passer rating of 115.0 or better this week, he will be the first NFL player to do so in five straight games.

RAMS: Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp each have more yards receiving than the Seahawks’ leader in that department, Tyler Lockett with 416.

San Francisco: George Kittle’s 71-yard catch vs. Oakland last week made him the first tight end since 1972 to have two receptions of 70 or more yards in one season.

Seattle: Russell Wilson has 18 touchdown passes in eight games, putting him on pace to pass his career high of 34, which he’s achieved twice, in 2015 and 2017.

Tampa Bay: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was drafted at No. 250 overall in 2005. That’s 249 spots below opposing Redskins QB Alex Smith, who was taken by San Francisco.

Washington: The Redskins are the only group this season that hasn’t lost a game in which they have led or won a game in which they have trailed.

