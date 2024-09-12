NFL Week 2 picks: Six matchups of undefeated teams start with Bills-Dolphins

The Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins (27) ran through the Raiders defense in Week 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Chargers by 6½. O/U: 38½.

Tough to travel across the country, but the Chargers aren’t going to turn it over and they’re going to feed J.K. Dobbins. The Panthers are awful and they just lost their best player, DT Derrick Brown, for the season.

Pick: Chargers 27, Panthers 13