NFL Week 2 picks: Six matchups of undefeated teams start with Bills-Dolphins

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week: 11-5 (.688). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer had predicted, his record against the spread would have been 11-5 (.688). TV channels are for Los Angeles area. Times Pacific.

BILLS (1-0) AT DOLPHINS (1-0)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs against the Jaguars in Week 1.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a comeback victory over the Jaguars in Week 1.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:30. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Dolphins by 2½. O/U: 48½.

In their last 15 games against Buffalo, the Dolphins are 2-13. Travel is always a consideration for the Thursday visitor, but this is a short trip and it’s at night so sweltering Miami heat is less of a factor.

Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 20

CHARGERS (1-0) AT PANTHERS (0-1)

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) breaks free for a long run against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins (27) ran through the Raiders defense in Week 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Chargers by 6½. O/U: 38½.

Tough to travel across the country, but the Chargers aren’t going to turn it over and they’re going to feed J.K. Dobbins. The Panthers are awful and they just lost their best player, DT Derrick Brown, for the season.

Pick: Chargers 27, Panthers 13

SAINTS (1-0) AT COWBOYS (1-0)

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer addresses the media.
Cowboys coordinator Mike Zimmer has kept Dallas’ defense on track.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cowboys by 6½. O/U: 46½.

The Saints look solid, maybe a little better on offense than they’ve been. Dallas was impressive in the opener, and there’s no drop-off with Dan Quinn leaving and Mike Zimmer coming in as defensive coordinator.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Saints 23

BUCCANEERS (1-0) AT LIONS (1-0)

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) carries the ball in open field.
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown could prove to be a factor against the Buccaneers.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 7. O/U: 51½

Playoff rematch. The Lions are a complete team and they’re going to continue to improve. It hurts Buccaneers that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out. Watch for Amon-Ra St. Brown to have a big game.

Pick: Lions 30, Buccaneers 23

COLTS (0-1) AT PACKERS (0-1)

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after a touchdown.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of brilliance.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 3½. O/U: 40½.

Lots of people are excited about Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, mostly because of his flashy plays, but he was nine for 19. Packers will run it well, but Jordan Love being out makes all the difference.

Pick: Colts 24, Packers 20

BROWNS (0-1) AT JAGUARS (0-1)

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cowboys.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) had his issues in Week 1 against a stout Cowboys defense.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 3½. O/U: 41½.

One of these two “Super Bowl contenders” is going to drop to 0-2. Looks like it’s the Browns and they might have the best defense in the league. Deshaun Watson looked really bad in opener.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Browns 21

49ERS (1-0) AT VIKINGS (1-0)

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) signals at the line Week 1 against the Giants.
Sam Darnold (14) won his first start as a Viking as Minnesota handled the New York Giants.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 6½. O/U: 45½

Christian McCaffrey or not, the 49ers are legit. They just grind out the yards on the ground whenever they need them. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had an impressive opener against the Giants.

Pick: 49ers 30, Vikings 21

SEAHAWKS (1-0) AT PATRIOTS (1-0)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs past Broncos safety P.J. Locke to score a touchdown.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs past Broncos safety P.J. Locke to score a touchdown on the way to a victory in Week 1.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 3½. O/U: 37½.

Seattle started slow and got a scare against Denver. New England had a forehead-slapping upset of Cincinnati. Seattle has too much firepower in this matchup and Patriots come back to earth.

Pick: Seahawks 26, Patriots 17

JETS (0-1) AT TITANS (0-1)

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) signals at the line of scrimmage during a game against the 49ers.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) played well but not good enough to beat the 49ers in their season opener.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jets by 3½. O/U: 40½.

That was the Aaron Rodgers we’re used to seeing, and the Jets’ defense is far better than Chicago’s (Bears held Titans to 17 in the opener.) Home team will struggle to get the offense going.

Pick: Jets 27, Titans 16

GIANTS (0-1) AT COMMANDERS (0-1)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is pressured by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) as he passes.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) will be seeking his first NFL victory in Week 2.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 1½. O/U: 44½.

As long as he can stay healthy, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is going to be a problem for defenses. This week, he discovers Terry McLaurin against the wobbly Giants.

Pick: Commanders 24, Giants 20

RAIDERS (0-1) AT RAVENS (0-1)

Ravens coach John Harbaugh speaks to the media after losing in Week 1 to the Chiefs.
Coach John Harbaugh does not want to see his Ravens fall to 0-2.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 9½. O/U: 41½.

Raiders are not a good team right now, but their defense isn’t terrible. Baltimore is rested after a near comeback at Kansas City. Baltimore wins at home but it’s a closer game than many think.

Pick: Ravens 24, Raiders 18

RAMS (0-1) AT CARDINALS (0-1)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores on a nine-yard touchdown reception as Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) pursues.
With Puka Nacua on injured reserve, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, shown scoring against the Lions last week, will need to contribute more.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 49½.

Rams are hurting, with Puka Nacua out and patchwork offensive line, and the Cardinals looked stronger than many anticipated in their opener. Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp make the difference.

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 21

BENGALS (0-1) AT CHIEFS (1-0)

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs away from the Ravens defense for a touchdown in Week 1.
Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs away from the Ravens defense for a touchdown in Week 1.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 47½.

The Chiefs are already rolling, and let’s see what rookie Xavier Worthy will do this week. Patrick Mahomes has so many weapons. How on earth did the Bengals lose that opener against the Patriots?

Pick: Chiefs 34, Bengals 21

STEELERS (1-0) AT BRONCOS (0-1)

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) carries the ball as Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) pursues.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) started in place of the injured Russell Wilson in Week 1 and beat the Falcons.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 36½.

Steelers are the only team in the AFC North with a win — and the only team in the division without a touchdown. Justin Fields gets them into the end zone Sunday in Russell Wilson’s would-be revenge game.

Pick: Steelers 21, Broncos 13

BEARS (1-0) AT TEXANS (1-0)

The Texans' Joe Mixon (28) runs against the Colts in Week 1.
The addition of running back Joe Mixon (28) gives the Texans another weapon on offense.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: Texans by 6½. O/U: 45½.

Caleb Williams is the first quarterback picked No. 1 in the draft to win an opener since David Carr in 2002 — yet didn’t throw for 100 yards. C.J. Stroud was no fluke as a rookie, and Joe Mixon was a huge addition for Houston.

Pick: Texans 28, Bears 20

FALCONS (0-1) AT EAGLES (1-0)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates one of his three touchdowns against the Packers by blowing kisses.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates one of his three touchdowns against the Packers.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Eagles by 6½. O/U: 47½.

With Kellen Moore drawing up the offense, and Saquon Barkley powering out those yards, the Eagles are going to be tough to beat. Kirk Cousins has to have the Falcons worried with how he looked in opener.

Pick: Eagles 31, Falcons 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

