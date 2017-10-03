NFL: Danny Trevathan’s suspension cut to 1 game

The NFL has reduced Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams from two games to one.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about five minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He tweeted Friday that he was at home and “feeling great.”

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary-roughness penalty following Adams’ eight-yard catch but was not ejected. He is eligible to return following Chicago’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Loss for Saints

The New Orleans Saints have placed right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve, possibly ending his season.

Strief, in his seventh season as a starter, left Sunday’s victory over Miami in London with a knee injury. It was his second knee injury this season. He also was hurt in the season opener Sept. 11 at Minnesota and missed two games before returning last week.

Teams may reactivate up to two players off injured reserve. Teams also no longer have to immediately designate which players they plan to bring back when they first move them to injured reserve. However, one of those players in New Orleans is expected to be cornerback Delvin Breaux, who fractured his fibula during training camp.

Etc.

Green Packers running back Ty Montgomery will prepare this week as if he will play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, even though he has broken ribs. On the first play of the Packers’ 35-14 victory over the Bears, Montgomery gained five yards before he was caught between Travathan and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. “His knee was kind of lodged into my ribs, and then the defensive tackle landed full body weight on him,” Montgomery said. “It was like a hammer-and-nail-type situation. His knee was hammered into my rib cage.” ... The Tennessee Titans are adding Brandon Weeden to the roster as a third quarterback with Marcus Mariota recovering from a strained hamstring. ... A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed that the Buffalo Bills are bringing back Philly Brown to address their injury-depleted depth at receiver. Buffalo (3-1) is in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 win over Atlanta on Sunday. ... The Carolina Panthers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd to help fill in for veteran Kurt Coleman, who’ll miss at least a month with a knee injury. Carolina also put wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve.