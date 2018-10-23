NFL notes: Giants trade CB Eli Apple to Saints; Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested in trespassing case

The New York Giants have traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for two draft picks.
In exchange for Apple, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, the teams announced the Giants will receive a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.
Apple has 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in the Giants' 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday night.
The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. EDT.
The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2105 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.
The Saints have struggled on pass defense all season. They are 5-1 and in first place in the NFC South in large part due to the play of Drew Brees and the offense.
This was somewhat of a make-or-break season for Apple. He had a bad year in 2017 and was called a “cancer” by safety Landon Collins because of his attitude. He was inactive for four games and suspended for the season finale.
The South Jersey native came back this season and was all business. He has shown flashes of being a good cornerback but at times has not made plays.
Broncos backup quarterback arrested in trespassing case
Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records.
The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.
According to court records, a man and a woman told police that a stranger came into their Englewood home after 1 a.m. The intruder sat down on the couch next to the woman, who was holding the couple's young child, according to the records.
The man yelled at the intruder to get out and hit him in the back with a vacuum cleaner tube attachment. The homeowners showed police surveillance video of a man wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeve shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf around his neck entering the front door.
The homeowner told police he thought the door was locked but police found no sign of forced entry.
Police said they found Kelly sitting inside a black SUV parked about a block from the couple's home. Kelly matched the couple's description and the man later identified him as the person who came into the house, according to court documents.
Kelly is due back in court Wednesday.
In a statement, the Broncos said they were disappointed. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement said.
“We are reviewing the matter,” the NFL said in an email to the Associated Press.