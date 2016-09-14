Two Broncos fined $42,540 total for head-to-head hits on Cam Newton

A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that two Broncos defenders have been fined a total of $42,540 — but not suspended — for helmet-to-helmet hits on Cam Newton.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL hasn't announced the fines, said linebacker Brandon Marshall was fined $24,309 and safety Darian Stewart $18,231.

Stewart was fined for roughing the quarterback in the final minute of Denver's 21-20 win. It left Newton motionless on the ground, but he wasn't checked for a concussion until after the game.

Marshall wasn't flagged for his hit, which the NFL deemed an “impermissible use of the helmet (including illegal launching),” according to its 2016 schedule of fines.

“My job is to win football games, not lobby for my health,” Newton said Wednesday, adding he feels “great” and he didn't want to “dwell on” the previous game and the hits.

“Usually hits you pop back up. That was a big hit.

“I was asked on the sideline about awareness and my ability to keep going from the referee, as well as the training staff. There is no doubt that everything will work out in itself. There is no question that I took a couple of hits to the head, but I don't think I showed any signs of being concussed. It was no wooziness I understand I was kind of hurt, but that comes with football and it being a contact sport.”

Injury updates

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower did not practice because of a knee injury and tight end Ron Gronkowski is still nursing a hamstring as New England prepares to host the Miami Dolphins in their home opener. The Patriots were on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this week after players were off Tuesday. Gronkowski remained a limited participant on the week's first injury report. …

Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins' playing status remains a question mark, and starting left tackle Cordy Glenn has been ruled out against the New York Jets on Thursday night. … New York Jets rookie linebacker Jordan Jenkins is doubtful to play against the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury that also sidelined him for the season opener. Jenkins, a projected starter at outside linebacker, was hurt during practice on Aug. 22 and hasn't participated since then. Third-string quarterback Bryce Petty (right shoulder) is out, and cornerback Darryl Roberts (foot) is listed as doubtful.

Etc.

The Kansas City Chiefs have released third-round pick KeiVarae Russell and brought back linebacker Dezman Moses in a surprise move just one week into the regular season. Russell, a cornerback, had been passed over by sixth-round pick D.J. White and recent acquisition Kenneth Acker on the depth chart. …

The NFL says it will spend an additional $100 million to develop new technology and support more medical research into the growing problem of head injuries. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the “Play Smart. Play Safe” initiative in an open letter Wednesday. He writes: “When it comes to addressing head injuries in our game, I'm not satisfied, and neither are the owners of the NFL's 32 clubs. We can and will do better.”

Under the initiative, $60 million will be devoted toward developing technology such as improved helmets and $40 million will be allotted for medical research. The NFL and its partners already are spending $100 million on research and new technology. Despite that, the league has been heavily criticized in its handling of head trauma over the decades. It reached a settlement that will pay about $1 billion over 65 years to more than 20,000 retired players.