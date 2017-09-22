NFL: Court sets hearing, clearing Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott for at least two more games

A federal appeals court has set oral arguments for Oct. 2 in the NFL's bid to reinstate Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over a domestic case in Ohio, meaning the star Dallas Cowboys running back will play at least two more games.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans posted the notice Friday, clearing the way for last year's NFL rushing leader to play Monday night at Arizona and at home Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The court is seeking briefs from both sides by Wednesday on the issue of U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's jurisdiction. The Texas judge granted Elliott's request for an injunction that blocked the NFL's suspension.

The NFL sought an emergency stay of Mazzant's injunction, hoping to put the suspension back in place while Elliott's case is in the courts.

Packers list seven key players as doubtful vs. Bengals

The Green Bay Packers could be without seven front-line players for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quad), outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) were listed as doubtful, meaning they are unlikely to play. The first six players on that list are starters.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are questionable, though Nelson has been a full participant so far in practice this week.

Coach Mike McCarthy says if and how players make it out of the final practice of the week on Saturday will determine their availability for the Bengals game.

Jets' Skrine fined $24K by NFL, Giants' Engram $12K

New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for a helmet hit last week at Oakland.

Skrine was called for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Raiders running back DeAndre Washington in the Jets' 42-20 loss.

The NFL also fined Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received after celebrating his first career touchdown with a questionable gesture. While dancing in the end zone following an 18-yard reception to start the second quarter, Engram appeared to reach down at his crotch — Michael Jackson-style — with his left hand.

The penalty cost the Giants, who lost 24-10, 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.

Vikings rule Bradford out; Keenum to start again

The Minnesota Vikings say quarterback Sam Bradford will not play against Tampa Bay because of his ailing left knee.

Bradford was not at practice Friday after taking part in a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and reporting progress from the week before.

ESPN reported that Bradford was traveling to seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the noted orthopedist who performed ligament reconstructions on the quarterback's knee in 2013 and 2014. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to comment on the report.

Case Keenum will start Sunday against the Buccaneers, as he did last week at Pittsburgh when Bradford was ruled out right before the game. The Vikings lost 26-9.

Browns’ Garrett ‘doubtful’ to play Colts but nearing return

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett might be close to making his NFL debut.

The top overall pick in this year's draft has missed Cleveland's first two games because of a high right-ankle sprain. Coach Hue Jackson has not yet ruled him out of Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Garrett made significant progress this week after hurting his ankle during practice Sept. 6. Jackson said Friday the team will continue to be “cautious,” but the fact that he remains a possibility to play against the Colts is encouraging. Garrett is listed as “doubtful” on the injury report.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has stressed he won't come back too early. He missed two games during his junior season at Texas A&M, pushed himself to return and then didn't play up to his standards.