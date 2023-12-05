Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick has court case paused for judicial diversion

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick has been granted a request to enter a judicial diversion program relating to two misdemeanor gun charges.

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, facing two misdemeanor gun charges, on Tuesday was granted judicial diversion, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said.

Kendrick, 23, was arrested in October in Hollywood and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

Kendrick appeared in court Tuesday, and Judge Maria Lucy Armendariz granted his motion requesting judicial diversion, a court clerk said.

In the next 12 months, Kendrick must perform 20 hours of community service, and enroll and complete the John Hopkins Gun Safety Class. He cannot own, use or possess any dangerous or deadly weapons, use or threaten to use force or violence any person, and must obey all laws and orders of the court.

If Kendrick completes the obligations, the case will be dismissed. And the arrest will be deemed to have never occurred.

His next court date is March 13.

Kendrick, a sixth-round draft pick in 2022, has started 10 games this season. He intercepted a pass in last month’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks and also intercepted a two-point conversion pass against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams (6-6) play the Ravens (9-3) on Sunday in Baltimore.