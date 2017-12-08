NFL notes: New GM John Dorsey given mandate to solve Browns' problems at quarterback

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam didn't mince words or waste time. He introduced John Dorsey as the general manager Friday, then removed any doubt about what must be done.

“The Cleveland Browns are not going to be successful until we get a quarterback,” Haslam said. “We're going to look at free agency, we're going to look at the draft, we're going to do whatever it takes to find a quarterback. That will be John's No. 1 priority.

“He would tell you if you asked him, ‘What did Jimmy ask you more than anything?' over the last several weeks. It was about quarterbacks.”

The Tennessee businessman restarted the quarterback carousel one day after firing top football executive Sashi Brown and replacing him with Dorsey, former Chiefs general manager. The Browns are 0-12 this season and 1-27 in two years under coach Hue Jackson, who will return in 2018.

Cleveland has a 4-45 record since Nov. 30, 2014 — the worst 49-game stretch in NFL history — and a different quarterback has led it in yards passing in seven straight seasons.

Rookie DeShone Kizer will remain under center Sunday when the Browns host Green Bay. He is the franchise's 28th starting quarterback since 1999, but Haslam made it clear he is already planning for No. 29.

Dorsey, who helped Kansas City earn three playoff berths in four seasons, exercised much more caution on the subject.

“To be fair, you do not want to be the guy that comes in and blows things up automatically,” said Dorsey, who was unexpectedly fired by the Chiefs in June. “Let's give everybody a 5 1/2-month window to show what they can do. In my past job, I used that same formula and it worked out well.”

Dorsey, Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta make up Cleveland's restructured upper management team and will report to Haslam.

Dorsey wasted no time in making a significant roster move by waiving Kenny Britt, the wide receiver who signed a four-year, $32.5-million contract March 9. The ninth-year pro was guaranteed $17 million in the pact offered by Brown, but was plagued by dropped passes and became entrenched in Jackson's doghouse because of a poor attitude. Britt had 18 catches and two touchdowns in nine games, and was a healthy scratch in another.

NFL fines

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets. Peters also was suspended one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid earlier in the week for his antics last Sunday in the 38-31 loss.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen was docked $18,231 for roughing the passer on New York's Josh McCown.

Kansas City defensive tackle Bennie Logan avoided a fine after he was penalized for unnecessary roughness when he hit the helmet of long snapper Thomas Hennessy on Chandler Catanzaro's 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The penalty kept New York's drive going before the two calls later in the possession on the Chiefs' Steven Nelson — and, then, Peters.

Indianapolis safety Darius Butler was fined $18,231 for his horsecollar tackle on Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee last Sunday. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was docked $9,115 for grabbing the facemask of Chester Rogers while making a tackle in Jacksonville's 30-10 win.

Injury updates

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining a concussion and a sprained ankle two weeks ago. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver ran and caught passes during the light workout before the team left for Kansas City. Cooper did not talk to reporters and is listed as questionable on the Raiders injury report. … For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will be without running back Adrian Peterson because of a neck injury. He did not practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans. …

Second-year wide receiver Robby Anderson fully participated in practice a day after tweaking a hamstring and will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. “He was full today and looked good, so that's all we can go by,” coach Todd Bowles said. … Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay because of his injured throwing hand. He has not missed a start since the 2010 season. According to the team's injury report, Stafford was limited at practice Friday. His right hand was stepped on during last week's loss at Baltimore. Detroit has ruled out tackle Rick Wagner for this weekend because of an ankle injury. …

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman has been placed in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over New Orleans. Coach Dan Quinn said Friday it's too early to know if Coleman will miss the next game, Dec. 18, at Tampa Bay. … Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has been limited at practice all week after injuring his knee in the first play from scrimmage against the New England Patriots on Sunday. If Taylor can't play, rookie Nathan Peterman will start for Buffalo.

Etc.

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has been charged with possession of marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in early September. The Journal Sentinel reports the 29-year-old Kendricks was stopped for speeding in the early-morning hours of Sept. 2. Though he only received a warning for driving 81 mph in a 70-mph zone, a state trooper said he smelled marijuana through the passenger window. …