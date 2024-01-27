Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson leaving for Atlanta Falcons

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson stands on the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 3.

Rams coach Sean McVay has another spot to fill on his coaching staff.

Zac Robinson, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, will become offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said.

The people requested anonymity because Robinson’s hiring has not been announced by the Falcons.

Robinson, 37, coached for the Rams for four seasons and will be reunited with Raheem Morris, the former Rams defensive coordinator who was hired as the Falcons’ head coach this week.

Robinson was the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, when Jared Goff was the Rams’ starter. In 2022, he succeeded Kevin O’Connell as quarterbacks coach and has worked with Matthew Stafford the last two seasons.

Stafford rebounded from a season-ending injury in 2022, played through hip and thumb injuries this season and led the Rams to the playoffs.