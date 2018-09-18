Eagles finally get to bench their Super Bowl MVP as quarterback Carson Wentz makes his return from injury

Suspended quarterback Jameis Winston is eligible to return after Week 3, but the Buccaneers might just stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s playing the best football of his career. Through two games, he has completed 78.7% of his passes for 819 yards, eight touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of such lofty altitude (151.5) it could use an oxygen tank. If he keeps it up against Pittsburgh, he might just win the starting job.