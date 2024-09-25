High school football: Week 6 schedule for Oct. 3-5
THURSDAY
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Bell at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Big West Lower League
Corona at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
King at Santiago, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Big West Upper League
Centennial at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Norco at Murrieta Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bravo League
Villa Park at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Cottonwood League
Webb vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.
Delta League
Trabuco Hills at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Desert Sky League
Adelanto at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.
Silverado vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Epsilon League
El Dorado at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Golden League
Eastside vs. Antelope Valley at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Iland Valley League
Heritage at Canyon Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Valley League
Mountain View at South El Monte, 7 p.m.
Mojave River League
Hesperia at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Montview League
Azusa at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Moore League
Compton vs. Wilson at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Mountain Valley League
Indian Springs at Miller, 7:30 p.m.
Omicron League
Katella vs. Buena Park at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Portola at University, 7 p.m.
River Valley League
La Sierra at Ramona, 7:30 p.m.
Sigma League
Estancia vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Valley vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.
Tri County League
Santa Paula at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Valle Vista League
Baldwin Park at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Northview at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
West Covina at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Zeta League
Magnolia vs. Savanna at Western, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CITY SECTION
Central League
Hollywood at Contreras, 4 p.m.
Mendez at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Belmont, 4 p.m.
Coliseum League
Dymally at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.
King/Drew at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
East Valley League
Chavez at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Monroe at Poly, 7 p.m.
North Hollywood at Grant, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Arleta, 7 p.m.
Eastern League
Garfield at South East, 7 p.m.
Exposition League
Manual Arts at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Marquez at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.
Marine League
Banning at Narbonne, 7:30 p.m.
San Pedro at Carson, 7:30 p.m.
Metro League
Locke at Jordan, 7 p.m.
View Park at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Northern League
Lincoln at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern League
Los Angeles at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
Torres at Rivera, 7 p.m.
West Adams at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.
Valley Mission League
Reseda at Panorama, 7 p.m.
Sylmar at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
West Valley League
Chatsworth at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Taft at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Western League
Hamilton at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Palisades at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.
University at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Alhambra at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Montebello at Keppel, 7 p.m.
San Gabriel at Schurr, 7 p.m.
Angelus League
Cathedral at Alemany, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Paraclete
Baseline League
Ayala at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda at Damien, 7 p.m.
Upland at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Bay League
Inglewood at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Mira Costa at Lawndale, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Big West Upper
Chaparral at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.
Bravo League
Corona del Mar at San Juan Hills 7 p.m.
Tesoro at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Camino Real League
Bishop Montgomery at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Monica vs. Mary Star of the Sea at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.
Channel League
Oak Park at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Royal at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Buena, 7 p.m.
Citrus Belt League
Cajon at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.
Redlands at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Silver Valley at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
Del Rey League
Crespi at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Salesian, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Del Rio League
California vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
El Rancho vs. La Sernaat California, 7 p.m.
Delta League
Cypress at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Western at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Desert Empire League
La Quinta at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.
Epsilon League
Foothill at Crean Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Foothill League
Castaic vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Saugus vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Valencia at Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
Foxtrot League
Aliso Niguel at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. Orange at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. Laguna Beach at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Gateway League
Downey at La Mirada, 7 p.m.
Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Warren at Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Golden League
Knight at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hacienda League
Los Altos vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
South Hills at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Walnut at Chino, 7 p.m.
Inland Valley League
Lakeside at Perris, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Iota League
Canyon vs. El Toro at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana vs. Irvine at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sonora vs. Troy at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Ironwood League
Aquinas at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
Paloma Valley at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at JW North, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kappa League
Esperanza at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.
Lambda League
Beckman at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Sunny Hills vs. Marina at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Valencia vs. Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Manzanita League
California Military Institute at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Desert Chapel at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3:30 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Marmonte League
Bishop Diego at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Pacifica at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Mesquite League
Linfield Christian at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Big Bear, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Mid-Cities League
Compton Early College vs. Norwalk at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh vs. Paramount at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Lynwood at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Miramonte League
Bassett at Garey, 7 p.m.
Duarte at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Mission League
Bishop Amat at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Serra at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Mission Valley League
Arroyo at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Mojave River League
Apple Valley at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Burroughs at Serrano, 7 p.m.
Montview League
Ontario at Pomona, 7 p.m.
Moore League
Jordan at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Mountain Pass League
Elsinore at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Ocean League
Beverly Hills at Centennial, 6 p.m.
Hawthorne at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
Morningside at West Torrance, 7 p.m.
Omicron League
Pacifica at University, 7 p.m.
Pacific League
Burbank at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Muir at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Pioneer League
Santa Monica at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Palos Verdes Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.
Torrance vs. Redondo Union at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo League
La Canada at Temple City, 7 p.m.
Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
San Marino at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
River Valley League
Patriot at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Sierra League
Charter Oak at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Colony at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Glendora vs. Bonita at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Sigma League
Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Skyline League
Bloomington at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Colton at Fontana, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Carter, 7 p.m.
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Poly vs. Hemet at Riverside CC, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Tango
La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Loara vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Santiago at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Tri County League
Dos Pueblos at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Trinity League
Lutheran at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Servite at JSerra, 7 p.m.
Zeta League
Godinez vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Chaffey at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Grace at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Grand Terrace at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Indio at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Poly at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
San Gorgonio at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Twentynine Palms at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Helix vs. Huntington Beach Edison at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Hills at Gardena, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep at Sunnyvale King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
SOUTHERN SECTION
Conejo Coast League
Calabasas at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Los Alamitos at San Diego Lincoln, 1 p.m.
