High school football: Week 6 schedule for Oct. 3-5

THURSDAY

CITY SECTION

Eastern League

Bell at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Advertisement

Big West Lower League

Corona at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

King at Santiago, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Big West Upper League

Centennial at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Norco at Murrieta Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bravo League

Villa Park at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League

Webb vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

Delta League

Trabuco Hills at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Desert Sky League

Adelanto at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.

Silverado vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Epsilon League

El Dorado at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Golden League

Eastside vs. Antelope Valley at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Iland Valley League

Heritage at Canyon Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Valley League

Mountain View at South El Monte, 7 p.m.

Mojave River League

Hesperia at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Montview League

Azusa at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Moore League

Compton vs. Wilson at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Mountain Valley League

Indian Springs at Miller, 7:30 p.m.

Omicron League

Katella vs. Buena Park at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Portola at University, 7 p.m.

River Valley League

La Sierra at Ramona, 7:30 p.m.

Sigma League

Estancia vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Valley vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

Tri County League

Santa Paula at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Valle Vista League

Baldwin Park at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Northview at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

West Covina at San Dimas, 7 p.m.

Zeta League

Magnolia vs. Savanna at Western, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CITY SECTION

Central League

Hollywood at Contreras, 4 p.m.

Mendez at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Belmont, 4 p.m.

Coliseum League

Dymally at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

King/Drew at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

East Valley League

Chavez at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Monroe at Poly, 7 p.m.

North Hollywood at Grant, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Arleta, 7 p.m.

Eastern League

Garfield at South East, 7 p.m.

Exposition League

Manual Arts at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Marquez at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.

Marine League

Banning at Narbonne, 7:30 p.m.

San Pedro at Carson, 7:30 p.m.

Metro League

Locke at Jordan, 7 p.m.

View Park at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Northern League

Lincoln at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern League

Los Angeles at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

Torres at Rivera, 7 p.m.

West Adams at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.

Valley Mission League

Reseda at Panorama, 7 p.m.

Sylmar at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

West Valley League

Chatsworth at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Taft at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Western League

Hamilton at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Palisades at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

University at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Advertisement

Almont League

Alhambra at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Montebello at Keppel, 7 p.m.

San Gabriel at Schurr, 7 p.m.

Angelus League

Cathedral at Alemany, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Paraclete

Baseline League

Ayala at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Damien, 7 p.m.

Upland at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Bay League

Inglewood at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Big West Upper

Chaparral at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.

Bravo League

Corona del Mar at San Juan Hills 7 p.m.

Tesoro at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Camino Real League

Bishop Montgomery at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. Mary Star of the Sea at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.

Channel League

Oak Park at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Royal at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Buena, 7 p.m.

Citrus Belt League

Cajon at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

Redlands at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League

Santa Rosa Academy at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.

Del Rey League

Crespi at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Salesian, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Del Rio League

California vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

El Rancho vs. La Sernaat California, 7 p.m.

Delta League

Cypress at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Western at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Desert Empire League

La Quinta at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

Epsilon League

Foothill at Crean Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Foothill League

Castaic vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Saugus vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Valencia at Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Foxtrot League

Aliso Niguel at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Orange at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Laguna Beach at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Gateway League

Downey at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Warren at Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Golden League

Knight at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hacienda League

Los Altos vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

South Hills at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Walnut at Chino, 7 p.m.

Inland Valley League

Lakeside at Perris, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Iota League

Canyon vs. El Toro at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana vs. Irvine at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Troy at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Ironwood League

Aquinas at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Village Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Paloma Valley at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at JW North, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kappa League

Esperanza at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

Lambda League

Beckman at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills vs. Marina at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Valencia vs. Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Manzanita League

California Military Institute at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Desert Chapel at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3:30 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Marmonte League

Bishop Diego at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Pacifica at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Mesquite League

Linfield Christian at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Big Bear, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Mid-Cities League

Compton Early College vs. Norwalk at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh vs. Paramount at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Lynwood at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Miramonte League

Bassett at Garey, 7 p.m.

Duarte at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Mission League

Bishop Amat at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Serra at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Mission Valley League

Arroyo at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Mojave River League

Apple Valley at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Burroughs at Serrano, 7 p.m.

Montview League

Ontario at Pomona, 7 p.m.

Moore League

Jordan at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Mountain Pass League

Elsinore at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Ocean League

Beverly Hills at Centennial, 6 p.m.

Hawthorne at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Morningside at West Torrance, 7 p.m.

Omicron League

Pacifica at University, 7 p.m.

Pacific League

Burbank at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Muir at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Pioneer League

Santa Monica at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Palos Verdes Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.

Torrance vs. Redondo Union at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo League

La Canada at Temple City, 7 p.m.

Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

San Marino at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

River Valley League

Patriot at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Sierra League

Charter Oak at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Colony at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Glendora vs. Bonita at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Sigma League

Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Skyline League

Bloomington at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Colton at Fontana, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Carter, 7 p.m.

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Poly vs. Hemet at Riverside CC, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Tango

La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Santiago at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Tri County League

Dos Pueblos at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Trinity League

Lutheran at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Servite at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Zeta League

Godinez vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Chaffey at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Grace at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Indio at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Poly at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Twentynine Palms at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Helix vs. Huntington Beach Edison at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Hills at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep at Sunnyvale King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOUTHERN SECTION

Advertisement

Conejo Coast League

Calabasas at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Los Alamitos at San Diego Lincoln, 1 p.m.