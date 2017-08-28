Texans-Cowboys exhibition moved to Dallas area because of Houston flooding

Thursday’s exhibition game between the Texans and Cowboys has been moved to the Dallas area because of overwhelming flooding in Houston, the NFL announced Monday.

In a written statement, the league said the decision was “(d)ue to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey.” The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and kickoff will remain at 5 p.m. PT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.

The NFL Foundation will match the $1 million contribution to the United Way Relief Fund made by the team and Texans owner Bob McNair to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the hurricane. The total $2 million contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston.

“Our thoughts are with the Houston community during this difficult time,” the league said, encouraging fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.​

