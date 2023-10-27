Rams vs. Cowboys matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams’ Michael Hoecht (97) sacked Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett twice last week. The defense will need similar pressure on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Last season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sidelined because of injury and sat out the Cowboys’ victory over the Rams. Prescott is back, and he has passed for six touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also has rushed for a touchdown. Brian Schottenheimer is the coordinator for an offense that also features receiver CeeDee Lamb. The fourth-year pro has 34 catches and is averaging 14 yards per reception. Running back Tony Pollard has 25 catches, and receivers Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson are other weapons. Pollard is averaging 3.9 yards per carry and has rushed for two touchdowns. The Rams defense remains in search of turnovers. Against the Steelers, three Rams defenders tipped a pass on one play before it fell to the turf. Edge rusher Michael Hoecht had two sacks against the Steelers, but the Rams must apply more consistent pressure. The Rams also must avoid potentially costly errors. Against the Steelers they had 12 men on the field for one play, 10 on another. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris took responsibility for the miscues. Cornerback Cobie Durant could have more opportunities on the outside and safety Quentin Lake’s role as a hybrid linebacker could grow.