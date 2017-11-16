NFL scouts will be watching UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold and, oh yeah, these guys

The majority of the NFL buzz surrounding UCLA-USC this year concerns quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, but there are other players on the field who will wind up playing on Sundays.

A trio of anonymous NFL scouts opened their notebooks to give some evaluations and round projections on some of the other draft-eligible Trojans and Bruins.

Among the scouts’ comments:

• On USC running back Ronald Jones II, who just passed Reggie Bush, LenDale White and Mike Garrett for sixth on the school’s rushing list:

“The biggest issue I have with him is he plays with blinders on at times. He’ll run into the backs of his blockers. He doesn’t always freelance. But if he gets a lane, see ya. He can go.” — Scout 1

“He’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He made a very good third-down back. He’s improved in pass [protection], and that was a concern early on.” — Scout 2.

Projected round: 2-3.

Rick Scuteri / Associated Pres UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77) is seen in action on Oct. 14 during a game against Arizona. UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77) is seen in action on Oct. 14 during a game against Arizona. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Pres)

• On UCLA left tackle Kolton Miller, a junior who missed part of his sophomore season because of a foot injury:

“He needs to continue to develop in terms of his body and strength. He has NFL tools, but he hasn’t quite physically matured to where he needs to be. He’s halfway there.” — Scout 3.

“He’s got a shot to play left tackle in the NFL, and those guys are hard to find. He’s got the tools and he’s been coached well.” — Scout 2.

Projected round: 2-3.

• On USC defensive end Rasheem Green, who is second in the Pac-12 Conference with eight sacks:

“He can play multiple spots. He can play end, and he can rush from inside as well. Got the quickness and burst and good hand use. He needs to get stronger, but he’s got a lot of tools to work with, and should become a starter in the NFL.” — Scout 2.

Projected round: 1-3.

• On USC outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, a team captain who has 5 1/2 sacks and 11 pass breakups:

“He’s their best senior. Tough, disruptive, has pass-rush ability. He’ll fit well into a 3-4 outside linebacker. Does have some stiffness. But he’s quick-twitch, can run, like his motor.” — Scout 1.

Projected round: 2-3.

• On UCLA linebacker Kenny Young, who coach Jim Mora sees as a weakside linebacker at the next level:

“Doesn’t have great size, but he can run and hit. Needs to be more physical attacking blocks. Shed and separate off blocks.” — Scout 1.

Projected round: 4-6.

•On USC receiver Deontay Burnett, who has 69 catches for 911 yards and nine touchdowns:

“He’s small, but he can run. He makes plays. There’s not many of those guys playing. You’d better be really dynamic if you’re that size, and be ready to contribute on special teams. He’ll get drafted somewhere.” — Scout 1.

Projected round: 4-7.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer