Five takeaways from the midpoint of UCLA spring football practice

He roams the practice field he once ruled, accommodating a malleable cast of characters.

UCLA’s football-launching machine is on the fritz? DeShaun Foster flips balls into the air so his punt returners don’t waste any time in spring practice.

A herd of recruits want to visit? Foster lingers to greet every one, the smiles genuine, the handshakes firm.

Reporters want answers? Foster provides transparent injury updates, gives specifics about his plans, explains his thinking.

It almost feels as if the Bruins’ new football coach wants to give everyone the key to his team. Just don’t be fooled into thinking the lock will open for anyone else.

Lest he leave any doubt about who’s in charge, Foster provided a firm reminder when asked about his level of ownership in what’s going on.

“I mean, this is my team, there’s no question about that,” Foster said, “so there’s no putting my stamp on it; what we do is what I want, you know?”

The former star running back is unquestionably the leading man once more at his alma mater.

Here are five takeaways from the midpoint of spring practice: