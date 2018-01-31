All remaining USA Gymnastics board members resign as Larry Nassar faces another round of victims in court

Responding to demands from U.S. Olympic Committee leaders, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday that it has received resignations from all of its remaining board members.
"We are in the process of moving forward with forming an interim board of directors during the month of February," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
Last week, the USOC threatened to decertify the national governing body unless it met a series of requirements in response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
Nassar stands accused of molesting scores of young athletes while serving as a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and the USOC, among others.
The former Olympic team doctor, who already has been sentenced for criminal sexual conduct and for possession of child pornography, is in court again this week to be sentenced for additional sexual assault crimes involving a local gymnastics club.
The judge in Eaton County, Mich., has scheduled time for Nassar's victims to confront him in the courtroom — a replay of a similar hearing that concluded his previous case in nearby Ingham County.
About 60 women and girls are expected to come forward. According to multiple news reports, Judge Janice Cunningham announced the number of women who claim to have been molested by Nassar has now reached 265.
Nassar has previously been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes and a minimum of 40 years for sexual abuse. His current sentencing hearing is expected to last through the week.
