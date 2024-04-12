The story of O.J. Simpson’s life, told in Los Angeles Times headlines

For better or worse, O.J. Simpson was a quintessential L.A. creation. It made sense that this man who craved fame spent most of his years in a city built on celebrity. The media here, in all its forms, eagerly chronicled his dizzying narrative arc, from star athlete to television personality, from murder defendant to prison inmate, and, finally, sad meme.

That infamous slow-speed pursuit in the white Bronco has been credited with changing the media landscape, arguably giving rise to reality television and a new period of celebrity-driven news. It introduced a nation of viewers to viewing legal proceedings as television drama. If Simpson was the architect of his own downfall, the media was an eager spectator.

His was a life lived in headlines.