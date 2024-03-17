Advertisement
Dominic Ngeno, Stacy Ndiwa celebrate after winning 2024 L.A. Marathon

Dominic Ngeno raises his arms as he crosses the finish line.
Dominic Ngeno crosses the finish line Sunday to win the elite male division of the 39th L.A. Marathon.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
Upon breaking the tape on a pristine St. Patrick’s Day morning in the City of Angels, Dominic Ngeno dropped to his knees and kissed the ground in celebration of winning the 39th Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26-year-old Kenyan separated from countryman Cosmas Kiplimo with a little over three miles to go on the 26.2-mile route that started at Dodger Stadium and ended on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Ngeno prevailed by five seconds in 2:10:20 — almost three minutes faster than last year’s winner, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia.

Runners start the 39th Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Ngeno clocked a personal-best 2:07:26 to place third at the Eindhoven Marathon in the Netherlands in October and was ninth in 2:11:23 at the Milan Marathon last April. Ethiopian Markos Geneti set the L.A. Marathon record (1:06:35) in 2011, but Sunday was all about the Kenyans.

Stacy Ndiwa raises her arms at the L.A. Marathon finish line.
Stacy Ndiwa celebrates after winning the women’s open division of the 39th L.A. Marathon on Sunday.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 17: Runners start the 39th Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Stacy Ndiwa repeated as the women’s winner in a personal-best 2:25:28, pulling away from runner-up Olga Mazuronak in the last mile to win by 20 seconds while shaving 5:32 off last year’s effort.

