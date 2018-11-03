Advertisement

Simone Biles adds another gold medal at gymnastics world championships

By Associated Press
Nov 03, 2018 | 10:10 AM
| DOHA, Qatar
Simone Biles adds another gold medal at gymnastics world championships
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the apparatus final of the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Friday in Doha, Qatar. (Francois Nel / Getty Images)

Simone Biles is heading home with a fistful of gold medals.

The American star won the floor exercise at the world gymnastics championships Saturday and added a bronze on balance beam to wrap up a remarkable meet in which she competed while battling a kidney stone.

Advertisement

The Olympic champion won six medals in all at the Aspire Dome, including gold in the team final, the all-around and the vault to go with the bronze on beam as well as a silver on uneven bars.

Biles now has 20 career world championships medals, tied with Svetlana Khorkina of Russia for the most by a female gymnast.
Advertisement
Advertisement