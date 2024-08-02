2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games: Complete coverage
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have already created plenty of memorable moments, from Simone Biles’ all-around triumph in women’s gymnastics to Katie Ledecky becoming the most-decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history.
With nearly 600 athletes competing for the United States, more accolades and gold medals are sure to follow before the Paris Games conclude August 11.
Here’s a look at everything that has happened so far at the Summer Games in France from The Times’ staff of reporters, columnists and photographers.
Simone Biles’ redemption tour continues, with the star winning the Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics individual all-around gold medal Thursday.
Live updates, news and TV schedules for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with swimming, soccer and track and field set to take center stage Friday.
The 2024 Paris Games are a made-for-TV Olympics with the Eiffel Tower, Château de Versailles, the Seine, and the Grand Palais each hosting events.
The 2024 Paris Olympics and underway, and 594 athletes will be competing for the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about the Games.
Katie Ledecky embraces expectations to dominate the 1,500-meter freestyle race, but she says it isn’t easy. She celebrated winning the race Wednesday.
Scorching temperatures are taking a toll on Olympic athletes in Paris. What is the IOC doing to address the impact climate change is having on the Games?
The internet swooned when Stephen Nedoroscik, who wears glasses and solves Rubik’s Cubes, nailed his pommel horse routine to seal a U.S. Olympic medal.
The U.S. women’s soccer team heads into its Olympic quarterfinal match against Japan undefeated and leading the tournament in goals.
Veronica Fraley, a U.S. discus thrower at the Paris Olympics, was having financial trouble back home. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian helped pay off her rent for the year.
Lauren Scruggs closed strong to help the U.S. win women’s team foil gold at the Olympics Thursday, giving teammate Lee Kiefer her third gold medal.
Overturned positive drug tests for Chinese swimmers and the IOC’s push to stop a potential FBI investigation into the matter has angered many U.S. swimmers.
Pouring rain can’t derail a bold a Paris Olympic opening ceremony that featured athletes on the Seine and performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.
Read analysis of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony from our television writers, who weighed in on the spectacle held on the Seine.
The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will feature roughly 90 boats floating down the Seine and thousands of spectators, creating many security challenges.
U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles will have plenty of supporters in her corner when she competes at the Paris Olympics, including recording superstar Beyoncé.
Simone Biles appears to have gotten the last word in a beef with ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after the U.S. gymnastics team won gold at the Paris Olympics.
The Summer Games in Paris have been a star-studded affair. But for The Times’ most avid Olympic watchers, NBC’s focus on celebrities has been largely an annoying distraction.
The U.S. women’s national team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Zambia Thursday, winning coach Emma Hayes’ first major competition match.
Hezly Rivera makes history as the fifth Latina to represent USA women’s gymnastics and the youngest to compete this year across all Team USA sports.
Often enough the grandeur, audacity and nuttiness of the opening ceremony shone through onscreen, but commentary, cutaways and commercials fragmented the TV experience, our critic writes.
The idea of an air-conditioning-free Summer Olympics in Paris may have been well intentioned, but ultimately focuses on the wrong things.
John Cherwa is your daily guide to the Paris Olympics, offering news, analysis, laughter (we think) and invaluable daily TV listings.
John Cherwa is your daily guide to the Paris Olympics, offering news, analysis, laughter (we think) and invaluable daily TV listings.
Olympians Simone Manuel and Shaine Casas have a chance to inspire a new generation of swimmers in a sport traditionally plagued by diversity issues.
Jessica Bartley makes sure Team USA’s 529 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are in top mental form when they compete in Paris. Here’s how they do it.
Rugby star Ilona Maher, arguably the biggest breakout athlete of the Paris Olympics, is using social media to champion body positivity and women’s empowerment.
The U.S. men get out of the group stage and look to reach the semifinals for the first time. The U.S. women’s team is looking to end a gold-medal drought.
Married fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt not only are working to become doctors, but they’re also trying to win gold in what may be their final Olympics.
The Yurchenko double pike has become Simone Biles’ signature move in the vault, a gravity-defying, six-second burst that has added to her legend.
U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky dropped her first showdown with Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, placing third in the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympics.
A mix of cultural and technical changes have helped 27-year-old Simone Biles and other older gymnasts keep competing.
Chase Budinger played in the NBA for seven seasons before transitioning to beach volleyball. He and Miles Evans are hoping to surprise in the Paris Olympics.
UCLA star Jordan Chiles put on a show during the Paris Olympics, getting the crowd on its feet and inspiring her teammates during their gold-medal run.
Simone Biles appears to injure her lower left leg, but the American gymnast still puts in a strong enough performance to lead all-around qualifications.
Peter Ueberroth and the leadership of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics proved that a mammoth event like the Games could be won as soon as the Olympic flame is lit.
Billy Mills, the last American to win the Olympic 10,000 meters in 1964, believes distance star Grant Fisher is capable of winning the race in Paris.
The 2024 Paris Games are a made-for-TV Olympics with the Eiffel Tower, Château de Versailles, the Seine, and the Grand Palais each hosting events.
Maggie Steffens, arguably the greatest women’s water polo star of all time, isn’t afraid to ask for help showcasing one of Team USA’s top squads.
LA28’s new executive director once helped house thousands of troops in Afghanistan and even he finds the logistics of hosting Olympics far from easy.
UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo finishes tied for the highest score among the three Filipina gymnasts competing in the all-around competition at the Paris Olympics.
L.A. Times photojournalist Wally Skalij captures scenes, inside looks and perspectives that make the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris the spectacle it is.
Kevin Durant scores 23 points and LeBron James finishes with 21 points as the U.S. opens play at the Paris Olympics with a 110-84 win over Serbia.
Amid reports Canada’s national soccer teams have secretly filmed their opponents, it’s fair to wonder if their recent rise is fueled by cheating.
Lee Kiefer faced off with Lauren Scruggs in an all American women’s foil final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with Kiefer repeating as gold medalist.
Céline Dion describes her Olympics performance as a ‘dream come true’ after returning to the world stage at the 2024 Games’ globally viewed opening ceremony.
A significant strategy change put the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in position to clinch a team bronze medal during the Paris Olympics on Monday.
It’s been 16 years since the U.S. men’s soccer team last played in an Olympic Games. Will their depleted roster be able to make it out of group play?
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey rebounded from finishing second in Tokyo, winning gold in Olympic gymnastics team competition.
A dramatic win over Australia in the bronze-medal match gave the U.S. women’s rugby sevens its first medal and a boost ahead of the 2028 Olympics in L.A.
A photo of Brazian surfer Gabriel Medina appearing to defy gravity has gone viral from the Paris Olympics. Photographer Jerome Brouillet calls it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime shot.’
Colin Jost of ‘SNL,’ who is hosting 2024 Olympics surfing in Tahiti, reveals foot injuries: He has been in the ‘medical tent more than any of the athletes.’
Yuto Horigome of Japan successfully defends his gold medal in men’s street skateboard competition, beating Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston with a spectacular final trick.
American Ryan Murphy became the first male since 1976 to win a medal in the 100-meter backstroke in three consecutive Olympics.
Conservatives say a scene from the opening ceremony is a dig at Christianity and “The Last Supper,” but Olympics officials say it was a depiction of the Greek god Dionysus.
After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine, fulfilling a promise to show the river is clean enough.
Saber fencer Eli Dershwitz is among the many United States athletes that struggle to keep up with rising costs associated with being an Olympic athlete.
With questions being raised about Israel being allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics, its athletes are determined to ‘show the best they can do.’
After extensive concerns about the notoriously dirty Seine River’s water quality, triathletes swam through it on Wednesday at the Paris Olympic Games.
After two Olympics were played under COVD-19 restrictions, fans are showing up to the Paris Olympics, much to the delight of athletes and organizers.
Two of the five athletes on the U.S. Olympic surf team hail from San Clemente; a third lives in Oceanside. They will compete in massive, barreling swells in Tahiti, a bold choice that has some safety-conscious experts shaking their heads.
Nyjah Huston is the Michael Jordan of skateboarding, but he flopped in Tokyo. No longer a gold-medal favorite can he find redemption at the Paris Olympics?
Snoop Dogg’s latest gig? Olympic torchbearer. The rapper will carry the torch as part of the Games’ opening ceremony Friday, a Paris-adjacent mayor announces.
With L.A. hosting the Summer Games in 2028, city and county leaders are heading to the City of Light to see what lessons L.A. will need to learn.
After discovering the challenges of motherhood, Allyson Felix got the idea of establishing a nursery at the Olympic village. Then she made it happen.
The U.S. women’s soccer team hasn’t won its last three major tournaments, and its chances of winning Olympic gold in Paris do not look promising.
GK Elite Sportswear created unique leotard designs to help Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera sparkle at the Olympics.
The Lakers star is leading a contingent of America’s best basketball talent possibly ever assembled to claim what might be the last championship he’ll win.
Fresh off leading UCLA to back-to-back NCAA titles, John Speraw is hoping to tap the U.S. men’s volleyball team’s gold potential at the Paris Olympics.
The geography of Flagstaff, Ariz., makes it a mecca for distance runners. It also could makes it an attractive training ground ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
Political upheaval and other issues plaguing Paris ahead of the start of the Summer Olympics threaten to dwarf whatever is floating in the Seine.
They could have the best chances of the U.S. boxers at the Paris Olympics to bring home medals. Each took a difficult path to get there.
Amid budget woes that led to one of her Mexican diving teammates to raise money on OnlyFans, Gaby Agúndez is overcoming all obstacles to win gold in Paris.