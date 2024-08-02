Advertisement
2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games: Complete coverage

By Los Angeles Times staff
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have already created plenty of memorable moments, from Simone Biles’ all-around triumph in women’s gymnastics to Katie Ledecky becoming the most-decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history.

With nearly 600 athletes competing for the United States, more accolades and gold medals are sure to follow before the Paris Games conclude August 11.

Here’s a look at everything that has happened so far at the Summer Games in France from The Times’ staff of reporters, columnists and photographers.

Simone Biles celebrates with Suni Lee after winning gold and bronze, respectively, during the Olympics

‘It means the world to me.’ Simone Biles wins historic Olympic all-around title

Simone Biles’ redemption tour continues, with the star winning the Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics individual all-around gold medal Thursday.
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Ledecky won gold setting a new Olympic record. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Paris Olympics live updates: Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated U.S. female Olympian

Live updates, news and TV schedules for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with swimming, soccer and track and field set to take center stage Friday.
Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter final during the Paris Olympics Wednesday

Katie Ledecky shatters Olympic record, winning gold by an absurd margin

Katie Ledecky embraces expectations to dominate the 1,500-meter freestyle race, but she says it isn’t easy. She celebrated winning the race Wednesday.
PARIS, FRANCE July 31, 2024-Fans try to stay cool at Roland Garros.

Extreme weather hits Paris, highlighting Olympics’ vulnerability to climate change

Scorching temperatures are taking a toll on Olympic athletes in Paris. What is the IOC doing to address the impact climate change is having on the Games?
Stephen Nedoroscik, of U.S., gets a hug from Paul Juda after he completed his pommel horse routine

Meet Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik: A new hero in glasses

The internet swooned when Stephen Nedoroscik, who wears glasses and solves Rubik’s Cubes, nailed his pommel horse routine to seal a U.S. Olympic medal.
United States' Sophia Smith fires a shot during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia.

U.S. women’s soccer embracing a ‘growth mindset’ amid renewed hopes of Paris gold

The U.S. women’s soccer team heads into its Olympic quarterfinal match against Japan undefeated and leading the tournament in goals.
Veronica Fraley competes in the women's discus throw final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials

U.S. Olympian couldn’t pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian took care of it

Veronica Fraley, a U.S. discus thrower at the Paris Olympics, was having financial trouble back home. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian helped pay off her rent for the year.
U.S. fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jaqueline Dubrovich and Maia mei Weintraub celebrate on the podium

U.S. women’s fencing conquers nerves, upsets Italy to win historic gold in team foil

Lauren Scruggs closed strong to help the U.S. win women’s team foil gold at the Olympics Thursday, giving teammate Lee Kiefer her third gold medal.
Qin Haiyang, of China, before competing in the men's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal.

China’s swimming doping controversy making waves at Paris Olympics — and in Washington

Overturned positive drug tests for Chinese swimmers and the IOC’s push to stop a potential FBI investigation into the matter has angered many U.S. swimmers.
PARIS, FRANCE JULY 26, 2024 - A light show is projected from the Eiffel Tower.

Paris shines through summer storm in spectacular Olympic opening ceremony

Pouring rain can’t derail a bold a Paris Olympic opening ceremony that featured athletes on the Seine and performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.
PARIS, FRANCE JULY 26, 2024 - Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic rings are illuminated during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France Friday, July 26, 2024. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Olympics 2024: Celine Dion closes dazzling opening ceremony atop the Eiffel Tower

Read analysis of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony from our television writers, who weighed in on the spectacle held on the Seine.
PARIS, FRANCE July 23, 2024-The Eiffel Tower is lit up at night days before the Olympics in Paris, France Tuesday. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Unique Olympics opening ceremony keeps Paris on high alert over security

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will feature roughly 90 boats floating down the Seine and thousands of spectators, creating many security challenges.
PARIS, FRANCE July 24, 2024-U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles smiles during podium training.

How Jordan Chiles can ‘change the game’ with her Olympic Beyoncé routine

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles will have plenty of supporters in her corner when she competes at the Paris Olympics, including recording superstar Beyoncé.
Simone Biles, of the United States, right, poses for pictures with teammate MyKayla Skinner.

U.S. lacked talent and was lazy? No, Simone Biles trolls MyKayla Skinner after team won gold

Simone Biles appears to have gotten the last word in a beef with ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after the U.S. gymnastics team won gold at the Paris Olympics.
PARIS, FRANCE July 28, 2024-Actor Tom Cruise greets fans before qualifying for women's team gymnastics.

Commentary: NBC’s Olympic obsession with celebrities is a little cringe

The Summer Games in Paris have been a star-studded affair. But for The Times’ most avid Olympic watchers, NBC’s focus on celebrities has been largely an annoying distraction.
American Trinity Rodman jumps into teammate Mallory Swanson's arms after scoring against Zambia

U.S. women’s soccer scores Olympic-opening win over Zambia, but bigger tests loom

The U.S. women’s national team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Zambia Thursday, winning coach Emma Hayes’ first major competition match.
Hezly Rivera competes at the Paris Olympics as Team USA’s youngest member.

Gymnast Hezly Rivera is Team USA’s youngest athlete at the 2024 Olympics

Hezly Rivera makes history as the fifth Latina to represent USA women’s gymnastics and the youngest to compete this year across all Team USA sports.
PARIS, FRANCE JULY 26, 2024 - Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Review: Olympics opening ceremony shined with best of Paris and France, but failed as TV

Often enough the grandeur, audacity and nuttiness of the opening ceremony shone through onscreen, but commentary, cutaways and commercials fragmented the TV experience, our critic writes.
PARIS, FRANCE July 23, 2024-People ride and walk past the Grand Palais days before the Olympics in Paris, France Tuesday. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Editorial: No A/C for Olympic athletes in Paris? Good intention, but bad idea

The idea of an air-conditioning-free Summer Olympics in Paris may have been well intentioned, but ultimately focuses on the wrong things.
PARIS, FRANCE July 29, 2024-USA's Nyjah Huston completes a trick in the finals of the Men's street skateboard competition at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France Monday. Eaton won the silver medal. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Sports Report Olympics edition: U.S. men’s gymnasts have better stats than Dodgers

John Cherwa is your daily guide to the Paris Olympics, offering news, analysis, laughter (we think) and invaluable daily TV listings.
PARIS, FRANCE JULY 26, 2024 - United States' Coco Gauff and Lebron James.

The Sports Report Olympics edition: Opening ceremony is best ever

John Cherwa is your daily guide to the Paris Olympics, offering news, analysis, laughter (we think) and invaluable daily TV listings.
Simone Manuel stretches before a Women's 100 freestyle semifinals heat Tuesday.

Swimming has a diversity problem. Can this generation of Olympians change that?

Olympians Simone Manuel and Shaine Casas have a chance to inspire a new generation of swimmers in a sport traditionally plagued by diversity issues.
Jessica Bartley, senior director of psychological services at USOPC, during a press conference

Q&A: Learn how Olympians keep their cool from Team USA’s chief sports psychologist

Jessica Bartley makes sure Team USA’s 529 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are in top mental form when they compete in Paris. Here’s how they do it.
United States' Ilona Maher, fends off the tackle of Brazil's Gabriela Lima, right.

Olympic breakout star Ilona Maher aims to shatter stereotypes about women athletes

Rugby star Ilona Maher, arguably the biggest breakout athlete of the Paris Olympics, is using social media to champion body positivity and women’s empowerment.
The United States men's soccer team sings the national anthem before the start of the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

For U.S. soccer, a winning hand thus far in both Olympic tournaments. What comes next?

The U.S. men get out of the group stage and look to reach the semifinals for the first time. The U.S. women’s team is looking to end a gold-medal drought.
PARIS, FRANCE July 24, 2024-Married U. S. fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt answer questions.

The first couple of U.S. fencing credit one another for their Olympic successes

Married fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt not only are working to become doctors, but they’re also trying to win gold in what may be their final Olympics.
Illustration of gymnast Simone Biles, who will be competing at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Science of Simone: The forces behind her iconic Yurchenko double pike

The Yurchenko double pike has become Simone Biles’ signature move in the vault, a gravity-defying, six-second burst that has added to her legend.
Australian Ariarne Titmus celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final as Katie Ledecky watches.

Katie Ledecky places third in 400-meter freestyle as rival Ariarne Titmus wins gold

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky dropped her first showdown with Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, placing third in the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympics.
U.S. gymnast Simon Biles goes through her uneven bars routine during podium training ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris

‘Aging like fine wine.’ Simone Biles leads U.S. Olympic team defying age expectations

A mix of cultural and technical changes have helped 27-year-old Simone Biles and other older gymnasts keep competing.
HERMOSA BEACH CA JUNE18, 2024 - Chase Budinger and beach volleyball partner Miles Evans.

From the NBA to the beach: Chase Budinger is eager to ‘shock the world’ on Olympic stage

Chase Budinger played in the NBA for seven seasons before transitioning to beach volleyball. He and Miles Evans are hoping to surprise in the Paris Olympics.
American Jordan Chiles celebrates after completing her uneven bars routine

Jordan Chiles adds secret ingredients of fire and fun to gold-medal U.S. gymnastics team

UCLA star Jordan Chiles put on a show during the Paris Olympics, getting the crowd on its feet and inspiring her teammates during their gold-medal run.
PARIS, FRANCE July 28, 2024-USA's Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars.

Simone Biles shows her grit, overcoming leg injury in impressive Paris start

Simone Biles appears to injure her lower left leg, but the American gymnast still puts in a strong enough performance to lead all-around qualifications.

Runners compete in the men's 5,000 meters at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games at the Coliseum.

Commentary: Forty years ago, the 1984 L.A. Games proved host cities can win at the Olympics

Peter Ueberroth and the leadership of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics proved that a mammoth event like the Games could be won as soon as the Olympic flame is lit.
Grant Fisher wins the final in the men's 10000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic.

Last U.S. Olympic 10,000-meter winner believes Grant Fisher can win the race in Paris

Billy Mills, the last American to win the Olympic 10,000 meters in 1964, believes distance star Grant Fisher is capable of winning the race in Paris.
The U.S. 2024 Olympic women's water polo team captain Maggie Steffens takes selfies with her teammates during a press conference announcing the U.S. 2024 Olympic women's water polo roster at Republique Cafe Bakery & Republique Restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo by James Carbone)

Maggie Steffens wants to build U.S. water polo. That’s where Flavor Flav comes in

Maggie Steffens, arguably the greatest women’s water polo star of all time, isn’t afraid to ask for help showcasing one of Team USA’s top squads.
PARIS, FRANCE July 23, 2024-LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman speaks to the IOC.

LA28 begins obsessively studying every detail at Paris Olympics to help avoid pitfalls

LA28’s new executive director once helped house thousands of troops in Afghanistan and even he finds the logistics of hosting Olympics far from easy.
Emma Malabuyo, of Philippines, competes on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo hopes to inspire generations of Filipina gymnasts after Olympics debut

UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo finishes tied for the highest score among the three Filipina gymnasts competing in the all-around competition at the Paris Olympics.
PARIS, FRANCE July 28, 2024-Italy's Alice D'Amato competes on the uneven bars during qualifying for women's team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France Sunday(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Behind the lens: A photojournalist’s take on the 2024 Paris Olympics

L.A. Times photojournalist Wally Skalij captures scenes, inside looks and perspectives that make the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris the spectacle it is.
Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, and LeBron James, of the United States, reach for a rebound at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Kevin Durant and LeBron James lead U.S. past Serbia in Olympic opener

Kevin Durant scores 23 points and LeBron James finishes with 21 points as the U.S. opens play at the Paris Olympics with a 110-84 win over Serbia.
Canada's head coach Bev Priestman gestures during a news conference ahead of a match.

Canada’s rise in soccer suddenly looks suspicious amid Olympic spying scandal

Amid reports Canada’s national soccer teams have secretly filmed their opponents, it’s fair to wonder if their recent rise is fueled by cheating.
Lee Kiefer waves the American flag and celebrates after winning gold in an all U.S. women's fencing foil final

American Lee Kiefer clinches her second consecutive women’s foil gold medal

Lee Kiefer faced off with Lauren Scruggs in an all American women’s foil final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with Kiefer repeating as gold medalist.
Celine Dion holds out her right hand while singing into a microphone in her left hand

How Céline Dion reacted to her triumphant Eiffel Tower performance at Paris Olympics

Céline Dion describes her Olympics performance as a ‘dream come true’ after returning to the world stage at the 2024 Games’ globally viewed opening ceremony.
Members of the U.S. team react after winning the bronze medal during the Olympic men's gymnastics team finals Monday

How the U.S. men’s gymnastics team won its first medal since 2008

A significant strategy change put the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in position to clinch a team bronze medal during the Paris Olympics on Monday.
U.S. forward Kevin Paredes controls the ball during a match.

In long-awaited Olympic return, will U.S. men’s soccer embarrass or surprise in Paris?

It’s been 16 years since the U.S. men’s soccer team last played in an Olympic Games. Will their depleted roster be able to make it out of group play?
Team USA's Jade Carey, from left, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Simone Biles celebrate after winning gold

Simone Biles leads dominant U.S. to gold in Olympic gymnastics team competition

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey rebounded from finishing second in Tokyo, winning gold in Olympic gymnastics team competition.
Members of the United States Rugby Sevens team pose for the media with their bronze medals after the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

‘We just made history.’ U.S. women’s rugby sevens revel in bronze-medal showing

A dramatic win over Australia in the bronze-medal match gave the U.S. women’s rugby sevens its first medal and a boost ahead of the 2028 Olympics in L.A.
Brazil's Gabriel Medina holds up one finger while in midair, upright and parallel to his surfboard, over the ocean

‘Like he’s walking on the cloud’: The story behind the viral surfing photo from Paris Olympics

A photo of Brazian surfer Gabriel Medina appearing to defy gravity has gone viral from the Paris Olympics. Photographer Jerome Brouillet calls it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime shot.’
Colin Jost wearing a tuxedo and smiling against a blue blue background

Colin Jost, non-Olympian, hurts his foot in Tahiti while covering 2024 Olympics surfing

Colin Jost of ‘SNL,’ who is hosting 2024 Olympics surfing in Tahiti, reveals foot injuries: He has been in the ‘medical tent more than any of the athletes.’
Nyjah Huston braces for a fall during a warm-up before the finals of the men's Olympic street skateboard competition

Nyjah Huston content he avenged Tokyo flop by earning bronze in Paris street skate

Yuto Horigome of Japan successfully defends his gold medal in men’s street skateboard competition, beating Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston with a spectacular final trick.
American Ryan Murphy takes a selfie with fellow medalists Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, and Xu Jiayu, of China, in Paris

Ryan Murphy learns ‘it’s a girl,’ earns his third 100-meter backstroke Olympic medal

American Ryan Murphy became the first male since 1976 to win a medal in the 100-meter backstroke in three consecutive Olympics.
French singer Philippe Katerine performs on a giant screen in Paris

Conservatives in uproar over Olympics opening ceremony scene they say mocks ‘Last Supper’

Conservatives say a scene from the opening ceremony is a dig at Christianity and “The Last Supper,” but Olympics officials say it was a depiction of the Greek god Dionysus.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine river Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. After months of anticipation, Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine Rive, fulfilling a promise she made in January nine days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris mayor dips into the Seine to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympics

After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine, fulfilling a promise to show the river is clean enough.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Eli Dershwitz poses for a portrait during team USA Fencing.

Chasing the Olympic dream isn’t cheap, and U.S. athletes often are stuck with the bill

Saber fencer Eli Dershwitz is among the many United States athletes that struggle to keep up with rising costs associated with being an Olympic athlete.
Gold medal winner Israel's Artem Dolgopyat celebrates with the national flag.

Amid calls for an Olympic ban, Israeli athletes are determined to succeed in Paris

With questions being raised about Israel being allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics, its athletes are determined to ‘show the best they can do.’
Athletes dive into the water for the start of the women's individual triathlon competition.

Surprise! Olympians in Paris finally swim and compete in the Seine

After extensive concerns about the notoriously dirty Seine River’s water quality, triathletes swam through it on Wednesday at the Paris Olympic Games.
PARIS, FRANCE July 27, 2024-Fans do the wave during a beach volleyball match.

Olympics once again buzzing with fans and crowds after COVID-era ebb

After two Olympics were played under COVD-19 restrictions, fans are showing up to the Paris Olympics, much to the delight of athletes and organizers.
A surfer rides a huge wave at the Teahupoo beach in the French Polynesia island of Tahiti on August 13, 2021. (Photo by Tim McKenna / AFP) (Photo by TIM MCKENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Risking life and limb for glory: Olympic surf competition to be held on world’s ‘heaviest wave’

Two of the five athletes on the U.S. Olympic surf team hail from San Clemente; a third lives in Oceanside. They will compete in massive, barreling swells in Tahiti, a bold choice that has some safety-conscious experts shaking their heads.
San Clemente, CA - June 12: Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

With nothing to lose, Nyjah Huston embraces a new approach in quest for Olympic gold

Nyjah Huston is the Michael Jordan of skateboarding, but he flopped in Tokyo. No longer a gold-medal favorite can he find redemption at the Paris Olympics?
Snoop Dogg wears shades and smiles as he poses at the premiere of the FX docuseries "Dear Mama"

Snoop Dogg to blaze it up in Paris as a torchbearer for 2024 Olympics: ‘Gots to do it’

Snoop Dogg’s latest gig? Olympic torchbearer. The rapper will carry the torch as part of the Games’ opening ceremony Friday, a Paris-adjacent mayor announces.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, speaks with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a meeting at the Paris City Hall Thursday, March 7, 2024. Bass is leading a trip to Paris to prepare for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Who’s going to the Paris Olympics? Plenty of L.A. politicians

With L.A. hosting the Summer Games in 2028, city and county leaders are heading to the City of Light to see what lessons L.A. will need to learn.
Allyson Felix, of the United States, gives her daughter Camryn her bronze medal after the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

Allyson Felix’s push to have child care at Paris Olympics pays off: ‘A great starting point’

After discovering the challenges of motherhood, Allyson Felix got the idea of establishing a nursery at the Olympic village. Then she made it happen.
United States' Alyssa Naeher plays against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup.

Alyssa Naeher and U.S. women’s soccer looking to beat the odds and win Paris gold

The U.S. women’s soccer team hasn’t won its last three major tournaments, and its chances of winning Olympic gold in Paris do not look promising.
U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team members show off custom leotards they can wear during the Paris Olympics.

Inside the design of intricate, crystal-patterned U.S. Olympic gymnastics team leotards

GK Elite Sportswear created unique leotard designs to help Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera sparkle at the Olympics.
United States forward LeBron James stands at the bench during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Canada, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Olympics give LeBron James another chance to show his Midas touch

The Lakers star is leading a contingent of America’s best basketball talent possibly ever assembled to claim what might be the last championship he’ll win.
ANAHEIM CA MAY28, 2024 - USA Volleyball coach John Speraw at a team practice.

He led UCLA to NCAA titles. Can John Speraw guide U.S. men’s volleyball to gold?

Fresh off leading UCLA to back-to-back NCAA titles, John Speraw is hoping to tap the U.S. men’s volleyball team’s gold potential at the Paris Olympics.
FLAGSTAFF, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: Mo Farah on a evening training run on August 28, 2019.

Why Olympic distance runners might be flocking to Flagstaff ahead of L.A. Games

The geography of Flagstaff, Ariz., makes it a mecca for distance runners. It also could makes it an attractive training ground ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
People gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the far-right, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Poop protests and political turmoil: Paris facing many messes as Olympics nears

Political upheaval and other issues plaguing Paris ahead of the start of the Summer Olympics threaten to dwarf whatever is floating in the Seine.
Jajaira Gonzalez of Glendora, Calif., at the CAPE Fitness gym in La Verne, Calif.

Jajaira Gonzalez and Jahmal Harvey aim to revive U.S. reputation in Olympic boxing

They could have the best chances of the U.S. boxers at the Paris Olympics to bring home medals. Each took a difficult path to get there.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico competes during the women's 10m platform final.

Mexican diver Gaby Agúndez isn’t letting budget cuts derail her Olympic dream

Amid budget woes that led to one of her Mexican diving teammates to raise money on OnlyFans, Gaby Agúndez is overcoming all obstacles to win gold in Paris.

