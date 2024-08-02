2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games: Complete coverage

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have already created plenty of memorable moments, from Simone Biles’ all-around triumph in women’s gymnastics to Katie Ledecky becoming the most-decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history.

With nearly 600 athletes competing for the United States, more accolades and gold medals are sure to follow before the Paris Games conclude August 11.

Here’s a look at everything that has happened so far at the Summer Games in France from The Times’ staff of reporters, columnists and photographers.