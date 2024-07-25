Advertisement
Paris Olympics: Live updates and news from the 30th Summer Games

The Eiffel Tower shines brightly at night as the Seine River rushes under a bridge nearby.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris will serve as a picturesque backdrop for several Olympic events over the next 17 days, including beach volleyball and the marathon.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Live updates, news and TV schedules for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with the soccer, rugby sevens and handball underway ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s what you need to know

Britain’s Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament

By Associated Press

Andy Murray celebrates after winning gold in men's singles at the 2012 London Olympics.
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

PARIS — Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and only will compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, has said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.

He’s dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.

Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.

“I’ve taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together,” Murray said Thursday. “Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

Murray won singles gold medals at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two.

Paris Olympics TV listings for Thursday

By Los Angeles Times staff

United States' Rose Lavelle runs clear of Portugal's Dolores Silva, left, during the Women's World Cup.
U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle, right, controls the ball in front of Portugal’s Dolores Silva during a Women’s World Cup group match in August 2023. The U.S. women’s soccer team opens Olympic group play against Zambia on Thursday.
(Andrew Cornaga / Associated Press)

Thursday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login.

All times Pacific.

HANDBALL
Women’s group play
Midnight — Slovenia vs. Denmark | USA
2 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Angola | USA
10 a.m. — Hungary vs. France | USA

RUGBY SEVENS
Men’s pool play
1:30 a.m. — Fiji vs. United States (delay) | USA
5 a.m. — Samoa vs. Kenya | USA
5:30 a.m. Argentina vs. Australia | USA
6 a.m. — United States vs. Uruguay | USA
6:30 a.m. — Fiji vs. France | USA
7 a.m. — South Africa vs. Japan | USA
7:30 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Ireland | USA

How to watch every Paris Olympics event and the opening ceremony

By Austin Knoblauch

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel.
U.S. Olympians (clockwise from top left) Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel.
(Associated Press)

Amid concerns about protests, strikes, security and whatever might be floating in the Seine, the City of Light is about to strike a pose on its years-long Olympics runway. For the next 19 days, Paris will be in front of the international lens as more than 10,000 athletes and seemingly countless fans converge on France to witness and revel in the first Summer Games held in front of crowds in eight years.

That group will include the nearly 600 athletes competing for Team USA, many of whom are favorites for gold across the 329 events slated to be held.

