Cities in three countries move ahead in bidding process for 2026 Winter Olympics

With cities in four countries expressing interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Games, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee has recommended the cities in three of the countries be invited to bid.
Calgary, Canada; Stockholm; and a joint proposal from the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo got the thumbs up from IOC leadership on Thursday.
Erzurum, Turkey, failed to receive initial approval, with board members stating “the timing for 2026 is challenging” because the cost of improving transportation and other infrastructure would be “extremely high.”
The recommendation now moves to IOC members, who will convene in Buenos Aires next week.
With the Olympic movement struggling to find host cities in recent decades, all three candidates are expected to advance to the next stage of bidding.
The IOC will ultimately choose a host in 2019.