Microprocessors replace Big Macs in new sponsorship deal for the Olympic Games

Days after losing McDonald’s as a major sponsor, Olympic leaders have signed a deal that will provide an influx of cash and perhaps nudge the Games into a new era of virtual reality and drones hovering over stadiums.

The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Intel, adding the microprocessor giant to a list of high-level partners that include Coca-Cola, Toyota, Visa and Panasonic.

These “TOP” (for The Olympic Partners) sponsorships sell for a reported $200 million per four-year Olympic cycle, but IOC executives seemed more interested in talking about the technological possibilities.

There are plans to explore the use of 5G platforms, drones and 360 content that would allow home viewers to choose from various camera angles. Intel said it will produce a virtual-reality broadcast from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Through this close collaboration with the Olympic family, we will accelerate the adoption of technology for the future of sports on the world’s largest athletic stage,” Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said in a statement.

Last week, longtime sponsor McDonald’s pulled out of its IOC deal, with a company official saying the fast-food chain was “reconsidering all aspects of our business.”

The Intel partnership comes at an opportune moment for the IOC, which is working to market its fledgling Olympic Channel worldwide.

