IOC poll suggests that fewer L.A. residents support Olympic bid than percentage touted by local leaders

A recent poll by the International Olympic Committee suggests that Los Angeles residents support hosting the 2024 Summer Games at a lower percentage than has been touted by local bid leaders.
The IOC numbers, included in an evaluation report issued Wednesday, indicate that 78% of L.A. residents are in favor of the Games returning for a third time to the city, which previously hosted them in 1932 and 1984.
Support dips to 72% statewide and 64% nationally, said the independent poll commissioned in February.
A separate survey conducted by Loyola Marymount University — and frequently mentioned by LA 2024 officials — states that more than 88% of Angelenos are in favor of hosting the Games.
L.A. is competing with Paris for the Games, though both cities could end up winning.
In an unusual move, the IOC has indicated its preference for giving the 2024 event to one city and the 2028 competition to the other. IOC members are to vote on this dual-award scenario next week.
A final selection is scheduled for mid-September.
Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter