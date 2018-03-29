Olympic delegation arrives in North Korea

The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday that it has sent a delegation to the capital city of Pyongyang for two days of meetings with North Korean officials.
The scheduled talks come at a time when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reaching out to the global community by visiting China and negotiating additional summits with South Korea and the U.S.
The IOC participated in a recent agreement that saw a limited contingent of North Korean athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Teams from the North and South marched together in the opening and closing ceremonies.
This week's discussions will center on development of sports in North Korea and qualification for future Games, Olympic officials said.
IOC President Thomas Bach has made the trip, but it was not disclosed whether Kim would attend the meetings, which were scheduled to finish by Saturday morning.
