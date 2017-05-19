Olympic leaders to debate giving 2024 and 2028 Games to L.A. and Paris

Olympic leaders have set a date in early June to consider an unusual proposal that would name both Los Angeles and Paris as winners in the current bidding race to host the Games.

At issue is a voting process that would give 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

The International Olympic Committee has asked its four vice presidents to study the idea. On June 9, the working group will present its report to the IOC’s executive board for discussion.

It is widely expected that the two-winner proposal will be recommended and endorsed.

So far, both candidate cities have insisted that they remain focused on winning the 2024 Games, but L.A. bid leaders have expressed slightly more willingness to wait.

The candidate that agrees to take 2028 could be in position to negotiate for a larger slice of IOC revenues or other concessions.

“I think any city would have to look at the terms, if the rules change, of what a 2028 award means,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week. “Our committee will look at that at any given time.”

The IOC’s working group is also studying other changes to the overall bid process.

