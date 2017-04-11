Kobe Bryant, Carl Lewis and other stars pitch L.A.'s Olympic bid in video series

Leaders of the LA 2024 team have called upon the likes Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretzky to help pitch their bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics in a new series of online videos.

The first spot — released Tuesday — features track star Carl Lewis reminiscing about his experiences competing in the Coliseum during the 1984 Summer Games.

Walking through the empty stadium, Lewis talks about running before fans whose parents and grandparents had attended Los Angeles’ previous Olympics in 1932.

“Now, here we are back again and we could be just like that,” he says. “I would love to bring, you know, my son back and my grandchildren, to be able to say, ‘Hey, you know, your grandad ran in this place a few years ago.’”

The International Olympic Committee is scheduled to choose between L.A. and Paris at a session in Lima, Peru, in September. There are growing expectations the IOC will take the unusual step of giving 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

Throughout the campaign, L.A. bid leaders have emphasized their connection to Hollywood and social media. The new videos will be posted on Twitter, YouTube and other platforms.

“The world is changing, and that includes the way we communicate and engage with young people,” said Janet Evans, a former swimmer who now serves as LA 2024’s vice chair.

Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter