As the Pyeongchang Olympics close, so too does the myth of fair competition

"This fight with doping will never be over," Bach said. "We have to be realistic. The day where we say, 'We have won this fight against doping,' will not come. As long as you have human beings in competition with each other, you will have some who try to cheat. In society, you have laws against theft or robbery for thousands of years, but there is still theft and robbery. This is unfortunate, but we cannot ignore human reality."