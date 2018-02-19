Vision of a great Olympian and person

I met Steven not on the ice, but in a medical office. It was back in 2007. Steven suffered from an eye disease called Keratoconus where the cornea (outer lens of the eye) bulges out, causing distortions in vision. As the track got blurrier and blurrier on him, Steven kept the disease a secret, racing by feel. He was determined to compete in the upcoming Vancouver Olympics and win gold, his lifelong dream. Eventually, however, his failing vision became impossible to hide, and Steven could no longer race. Steven consulted with twelve eye doctors, all of whom said a cornea transplant—which has a long recovery time and meant he'd have to sit out the Olympics—was the only option. As he later recounted in his book, But Now I See – My Journey from Blindness to Olympic Gold, Steven fell into a deep depression.