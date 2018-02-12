Chris Mazdzer's historic U.S. silver medal represents everything good about Olympics

"Those are guys I've looked up to my entire career," Mazdzer said. "I know they had people they looked up to. This organization has put a ton of money and resources. Not only that, but manpower. A lot of things that we do here is pretty much on a voluntary basis. So I've had almost 60 years of people putting their lives, sacrificing, so much into this, and for me to be that person that finally breaks through, it's special for me but it's just a way I can say thanks for putting me in this position."