The biggest rivalry in women's hockey is set for another chapter

The U.S. women will face defending champion Canada here on Thursday for the gold medal, a prize that has remained beyond the Americans' grasp at the last four Olympic tournaments. The U.S. won the inaugural tournament at Nagano in 1998 but has not won the championship since then. This will be the third straight Olympic final involving the U.S. and Canada, the two superpowers of an evolving sport that still hasn't developed enough teams capable of challenging for supremacy. The only time the U.S. and Canada didn't meet in the final was at Turin in 2006, when the U.S was upset by Sweden in a shootout in the semifinals.