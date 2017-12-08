U.S. Olympic leaders unsure if White House can force American team to skip Winter Games

U.S. Olympic leaders acknowledged Friday they were caught off-guard when government officials commented about potentially skipping the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, because of security concerns.

Earlier this week, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that the federal government would have final say on sending an American team into the region amid lingering political tensions.

Sanders subsequently dialed back on the possibility, tweeting: “The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.”

Speaking to reporters after a U.S. Olympic Committee board meeting in New York City on Friday, USOC Chief Executive Scott Blackmun said the statements “definitely got our attention.”

“I think there was just some miscommunication there,” he said.

In 1980, President Carter took the unusual move of ordering the Americans to boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow. When asked about whether the government could prevent a U.S. team from competing now, Blackmun sounded less than certain.

“We’ll leave that to the constitutional lawyers,” he said. “We’re going to take a team to Pyeongchang unless it’s physically impossible or legally impossible.”

CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. CAPTION After starting the season 0-4, the Chargers have a chance at winning the division and playing in the postseason. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Tre Boston about the team's focus in the final stretch of the regular season. After starting the season 0-4, the Chargers have a chance at winning the division and playing in the postseason. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Tre Boston about the team's focus in the final stretch of the regular season. CAPTION Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU So Cal's Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Video by Brian van der Brug) Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU So Cal's Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Video by Brian van der Brug) CAPTION Hear from Philip Rivers on the resurgance of the Chargers after starting 0-4 and what it feels like to play meaningful football in December. Hear from Philip Rivers on the resurgance of the Chargers after starting 0-4 and what it feels like to play meaningful football in December. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter