Ten men who could be breakout stars at the Winter Olympics

Kenworthy made headlines by coming out in 2015. Before that, he went viral by adopting puppies off the streets of Sochi. None of this should overshadow his talent in the slopestyle event in which, since taking silver at the last Winter Olympics, he has reached the podium at the X Games and the 2017 world championships. He secured his spot in Pyeongchang by medaling in two of the five qualifying events.